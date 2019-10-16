Colts compete in MOAC cross country meet

MARION — Clear Fork sophomore Isabellah Molina was the top placer for Clear Fork’s girls cross country team Saturday at Marion Harding during the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference cross country meet. Molina was 17th overall in 21:46.6. Also running for the Colts were Claire Blubaugh (23:24.3); Jocie Dornbirer (23:59.12); Allison Ross (24:40.3); and Kailyn Moody (25:15.1).

Ontario had five of the top seven finishers to run away with the girls team title. Brienne Trumpower, a freshman, won the race in 18:43.1, followed by senior teammate Grace Maurer 18:44.

Ontario won with just 18 points, followed by Galion (62), River Valley (92), Shelby (96), Clear Fork (128) and Harding (135).

Shelby won the boys race, with just 24 points. Ontario was second with 76, followed by Galion (91), Pleasant (92), River Valley (122), Marion Harding (132) and Clear Fork (198).

The Whippets’ Caleb Brown won the race in 15:04.71; Galion’s Braxton Tate was second in 15:58.82.

For Clear Fork, Nathen Wright was the top finisher. He was 38th in 19:46; followed by Kaden Wilson (19:50); Logan Myerholtz (20:01); Liam Motter (20:52); Ben Wallis (21:35); Alex Pore (21:42) ; Cooper Conkling (21:45); Jared Mack (22:00); Ian Price (22:47); and Caiden Moody (23:09) .

Next up for the Colts is the district meet Saturday in Galion.

