Two new champions claim N-10 XC titles

ATTICA — For conference championship weekend, the cross country teams representing the schools in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference gathered at their annual meet, hosted in 2019 by the Seneca East Tigers.

On the boys side, for the first time in conference existence, a new champion would be crowned as the Upper Sandusky Rams claimed the trophy, edging the runner-ups from Wynford; 46-50. Colonel Crawford, the reigning champs from the past five seasons, fell to third this season, tallying 77 points.

Rounding out the boys scoring were: 4. Seneca East- 93; 5. Bucyrus- 143; 6. Carey- 176; 7. Ridgedale- 194; 8. Buckeye Central- 202 and 9. Mohawk- 212.

Ridgedale senior Christopher Pinnick won the individual title for the Rockets, running to the crown in a time of 17:11.92 to pace the 88-runner field.

Mason McKibben would finish as the top-placer for the third-place Eagles, finishing seventh in the field with his time of 17:47.34. Alex Mutchler also cracked the top-10, snagging ninth place with a race time of 17:55.07.

Jacob Hoffman and Luke Lawson ran their way to top-25 marks in the field as Hoffman (18:31.44) took 23rd and Lawson (18:33.68) 24th. Carson James earned 38 points for finishing 40th (19:41.13) and Brock Nolen (21:37.58) wrapped the Crawford roster on Saturday, finishing 70th.

Over on the girls side, the Carey Lady Blue Devils would earn their second title in six seasons, scoring 57 points en route to the championship. The Wynford Lady Royals finished as the runner-ups with 71 points.

Like the boys, the Crawford Lady Eagles would also finish third in the field, tallying 73 points on the day.

Rounding out the girls scoring at the N-10 meet were: 4. Upper Sandusky- 87; 5. Seneca East- 134; 6. Mohawk- 153; 7. Buckeye Central- 166 and 8. Ridgedale- 189.

Sarah Reinhart, a sophomore from Carey, won the girls race, posting a championship time of 18:50.84.

Alison Manko and Katie Hopkins both ran their way to top-10 placements for Colonel Crawford on Saturday. Manko crossed the finish line in 20:43.72, good for fifth place while Hopkins earned 10th in the field of 82 runners, finishing in 21:25.67.

Maria Smith, Ally Hocker, Caydence Agee and Sheba Sulser would all take home top-25 placements on the day as well for the Lady Eagles. Smith snagged 16th in a time of 21:57.77 with Hocker taking 20th with a time of22:03.30. Agee finished 22nd in 22:15.31 and Sulser crossed the finish line in 24th with a race time of 22:42.98. The final scored time for the Eagles came from Theresa Dzugan. Dzugan took 34th overall with her time of 23:02.23.

Olivia Chase (43rd), Abby Hocker (45th), Mallory Plesac (47th) and Morgan Sherk (70th) were also in action in Attica for the third-place Lady Eagles.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

