Colts roll past Ontario, 43-7 in MOAC play

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork celebrated homecoming in style with a 43-7 drubbing of Ontario here Friday night.

The Colts improve to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in MOAC play.

Senior Elijah Hughes scored from 18 yards and 2 yards and a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Brennan South to junior Ashton Lyon gave the hosts an 18-0 lead at halftime.

Despite 11 penalties for 89 yards, the Colts were able to get everyone into the game and come out injury-free, head coach Dave Carroll said.

In the third period, a 5-yard TD run by senior Collin Crider, a 6-yard scoring pass from South to senior Gabe Blauser and a 33-yard field goal by Blauser cemented the victory.

The final score of the game came with 53 seconds remaining when sophomore Deven Freeman rambled 83 yards for a touchdown.

Clear Fork dominated statistically with 433 yards of offense (240 rushing, 193 passing) to 143 for the Warriors.

South connected on 14-of-18 passes for 193 yards and two TDs. He also had two of the Colts’ four interceptions with Crider and junior Brady Tedrow netting one each.

Crider had 52 yards on eight attempts and Hughes had three for 19 with the two TDs. Lyon had four catches for 81 yards and a score.

In seven games, South has completed 69 percent of his passes (113 of 164) for 1,430 yards with 15 TDs and just three interceptions. He has also rushed for 365 yards on 110 carries with five more scores.

Ontario falls to 2-5 and 1-3.

With Shelby’s 13-12 loss to Galion on Friday night, the MOAC race remains wide open.

The Tigers (6-1) and Whippets (5-2) are both 3-1 in the league. Clear Fork plays at Shelby in Week 10.

Brook Robinson was selected queen and Jaxen Walker king.

Collin Crider runs for yardage against Ontario Friday night.