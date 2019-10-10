Lady Tigers end regular season on 18-match winning streak

MOUNT BLANCHARD — On Wednesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers headed to Mount Blanchard to meet up with the hosting Riverdale Lady Falcons for their regular season finale.

Galion would have no issues with their hosts and, like much of the season, cruised to a three-set sweep; 25-3, 25-13, 25-10. With the victory, the Lady Tigers finish their 2019 regular season schedule at 21-1, which included a perfect 12-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play en route to their third consecutive league title.

The Lady Tigers have not lost a set during their winning streak, currently holding a mark of 54-0 throughout the duration of the streak. In total, Galion has lost just five total sets on the season; two to Bellevue (W; 3-2) back on Tuesday, August 20 and three to Division I Bishop Watterson (L, 3-2) back on Wednesday, August 28. Watterson is currently ranked No. 18 in Division I volleyball according to the latest polls while Galion sits No. 8 in all of Division III.

Serving once again proved to be a primary factor in the success of the Tigers as they finished the contest at 70/75 at the line as a team, leading to 54 points on a dozen aces.

Taylor Keeran shined at the service line, going 11/13 on her attempts while earning 10 points on five aces. Samantha Comer served up two aces and collected seven points with her perfect 10/10 performance on the evening as well. Kate Schieber served up a flawless 20/20 mark for the Tigers while racking up 16 points and recording two aces.

Other serving statistics for Galion were: Kerrigan Myers- 1/2 serving, 1 point; Jaden Ivy- 1/1 serving; Gillian Miller- 3/3 serving, 1 point, 1 ace; Brooklyn Cosey- 2/2 serving, 1 point; Kayla Hardy- 7/7 serving, 5 points, 1 ace and Nicole Thomas- 15/17 serving, 13 points, 1 ace.

The visitors also netted 39 kills thanks to 37 assists on the evening en route to their 21st win of the season.

Galion’s attack was distributed well against the Lady Falcons and was led by nine kills from Ivy. Keeran turned in eight kills while Myers recorded seven. Hardy served as the primary ball handler, racking up 24 assists to add to her total on the season.

Other Lady Tigers recording kills and assists on Wednesday were: Comer- 4 kills, 1 assist; Keeran- 1 assist; Ivy- 2 assists; Miller- 4 kills, 2 assists; Cosey- 3 kills; Hardy- 2 kills; Ady Monk- 1 kill; Schieber- 7 assists and Thomas- 1 kill.

Defensively, Galion wrapped their season recording five blocks and 42 digs. Miller led the way at the net for the Tigers with three blocks while Schieber and Thomas both collected 10 digs apiece in the victory.

Other defensive stats for the visitors were: Comer- 1 block, 4 digs; Myers- 1 block, 1 dig; Keeran- 2 digs; Ivy- 1 block, 2 digs; Miller- 1 dig; Cosey- 4 digs and Hardy- 8 digs.

