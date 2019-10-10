Area volleyball, soccer teams receive tourney draws

Volleyball

Galion Lady Tigers and Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles

It was no surprise that when tournament draws for volleyball were made last weekend that the Galion Lady Tigers received a number one seed. In their Division III, Attica Sectional/District, receiving that top-seed awarded Galion (21-1) a first-round bye, which serves as a trip directly to the sectional championship game.

The Lady Tigers will be hosting the title match on their home floor and will face the winner of the clash between the No. 11 seeded Upper Sandusky Lady Rams and the No. 12 seeded Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. Those two familiar foes meet in the semifinals on Wednesday, October 16 in Upper and earn the chance to meet with Galion on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Upper and Crawford split their season series against one another in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play in 2019.

Northmor Lady Golden Knights

Northmor, the No. 8 seed in the Worthington I Sectional/District, will open up their Division IV tournament run against Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the No. 15 seeded Danville Lady Blue Devils.

The Lady Golden Knights will host the contest and the winner of their sectional championship matchup will advance to play the winner of the match between No. 3 Newark Catholic and No. 17 Millersport in district semifinals at Worthington Christian High School on Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Crestline Lady Bulldogs

The Lady ‘Dogs from Crestline will follow a similar path as other area teams as they clash with a familiar opponent to open tournament play. In sectional semifinals action, No. 8 Crestline will be on the road at the No. 5 seeded Lucas Lady Cubs in Division IV, Willard Sectional/District play on Tuesday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Lucas took both games from the Bulldogs on the season heading into their postseason matchup but Crestline will look to get their revenge and head to the sectional championship game. In the other portion of that sectional semifinals, the No. 4 seeded Seneca East Lady Tigers host the No. 11 Mansfield Christian Lady Flames. The sectional title game is set to be held at Monroeville High School on Thursday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Clear Fork Lady Colts

In Division II, Attica Sectional/District play, the No. 13 seeded Clear Fork Lady Colts will head to Norwalk to clash with the No. 2 seeded Lady Truckers on Tuesday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of that contest will advance to the sectional championship game against the No.14 seeded Kenton Lady Wildcats. The winner of the Clear Fork/Norwalk contest will host the title game on Thursday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Also drawn last weekend were the boys and girls soccer tournament draws.

Galion and Clear Fork Boys Soccer

On the boys side, Galion received a No. 9 seed in the Division II, Clyde Sectional/District while also receiving a first-round bye. In the sectional title game, the Tigers will face-off against the winner of the semifinals contest between the No. 2 seeded Madison Rams and the No. 10 seeded Clyde Fliers. Madison and Clyde play at Madison on Monday, October 14 at 5 p.m. If Clyde upsets the Rams, Galion will play hosts to the Fliers on Thursday, October 17 at 5 p.m. In the event that Madison wins, Galion will travel to the Rams’ home field on that day.

In that very same bracket, the Clear Fork Colts drew a No. 8 seed and will clash on the road at Ontario against the No. 6 seeded Warriors. That game, also on Monday, October 14 at 5 p.m., will determine who advances to the sectional championship game against on the road against the No. 3 seeded Vermilion Sailors on Thursday, October 17 at 5 p.m. Ontario defeated Clear Fork in their lone match this season en route to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title; 3-0.

Galion and Clear Fork Girls Soccer

Similar to the scenario in the boys draw, both the Galion Lady Tigers and the Clear Fork Lady Colts will be competing in the same, Division II, Lexington Sectional/District bracket.

Galion earned a No. 8 seed and a first-round bye for an automatic bid to the sectional championship game on Saturday, October 19 at 12 noon. The Lady Tigers will face the winner of the contest between the No. 1 seeded Madison Lady Rams and the No. 9 seeded Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers. The Rams and the Tigers are set to meet on Wednesday, October 16 at 5 p.m. in Madison. If Madison wins, Galion will head there but after the Tygers pull off a remarkable upset, Galion will host Senior High.

No. 4 Clear Fork will host the visiting No. 5 seeded Norwalk Lady Truckers on Saturday, October 19 at 12 noon in their portion of the sectional championship game. The winner of the clash between the Lady Colts and the Lady Truckers will advance to district semifinals play against the winner of the Galion portion of the sectional bracket.

