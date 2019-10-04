Colts top Tigers; Northmor falls to East Knox as Galion-area unbeatens go down

Clear Fork 31, Galion 21

GALION — To celebrate Galion’s homecoming game, the Tigers welcomed the visiting Clear Fork Colts to Unckrich Stadium in Heise Park, looking to remain undefeated and hand Clear Fork their second Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference defeat.

Unfortunately for the home team, they would find themselves on the wrong end of a 31-21 score on the evening. With the loss, Galion drops to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in MOAC contests while Clear Fork improves to 4-2 with the win and 2-1 in conference play.

The Colts scored the lone points in a sloppy quarter for both squads when quarterback Brennan South connected with Elijah Hughes for a 31-yard aerial score and with the Gabe Blauser extra-point, Clear Fork led; 7-0. That would prove to be the only scoring in the opening quarter as Galion had three possessions in that opening 12 minutes that led to two punts and a lost fumble.

Scoring remained scarce in the second quarter until Hughes gave Clear Fork excellent field position when he tipped a Wilson Frankhouse pass at the line of scrimmage and was able to compose himself for the interception. On the very next play, South bulldozed his way in from 12-yards out while Blauser added the PAT to put the Colts ahead by two scores; 14-0.

Following halftime, Clear Fork received the opening kickoff and proceeded to take 6:21 off of the clock before Blauser added to the Colts’ scoring with a 23-yard field goal to put them up 17-0. With 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, South would tack on his second rushing touchdown, this time from seven-yards out, while Blauser made it 24-0 with the PAT. On the ensuing drive, the Tigers would finally find the scoreboard as Frankhouse hit Jackson Staton in stride, leading to a 60-yard touchdown. Dominic Pittman added the extra-point and with 1:11 left in the quarter, Galion cut the Clear Fork lead to 24-7.

Entering the fourth quarter, the home team would waste little time following a punt from the Colts as Frankhouse found Hanif Donaldson in the endzone from six-yards out and with the Pittman PAT, Galion trailed just 24-14. A little over four minutes later, the Tigers went big on their first play of the drive as Frankhouse and Isaiah Alsip teamed up for a 63-yard touchdown and Pittman made it 21-unanswered for the Tigers. However, Clear Fork was able to keep a drive that started at 1st and 30 alive and would eventually march all the way down to the six-yard line in Tiger territory. A pass interference call in the endzone led to much controversy but, once play resumed, South put the Galion comeback to sleep as he dove into the endzone for his third rushing touchdown. Blauser converted the extra-point to put the game at its eventual final score.

East Knox 41, Northmor 0

GALION — Also playing in their homecoming game on Friday evening in week six football action was the Northmor Golden Knights.

Northmor and the East Knox Bulldogs both entered their contest with perfect, 5-0 records but it would be the visiting Bulldogs remaining undefeated as they shutout the Knights; 41-0.

East Knox posted 478 yards of total offense to just 167 from Northmor en route to a now, 6-0 overall record, including 3-0 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. As for the Golden Knights, they fall to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference meetings.

Mohawk 32, Colonel Crawford 25

SYCAMORE — The Colonel Crawford Eagles gridiron squad hit the road for their week six matchup against the hosting Mohawk Warriors.

The two teams would battle it out with similar numbers on the offensive side of the ball but when the clock ran out, it was the home team coming out on top by seven points; 32-25. Mohawk improves to 3-3 overall with the victory and are now 1-2 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference action. Colonel Crawford drops their second straight game to fall to 3-3 on the season, including a conference mark of 1-2.

Leipsic 48, Crestline 21

CRESTLINE — The Leipsic Vikings traveled to Hutson Stadium for a Blanchard Valley Conference meeting with the hosting Crestline Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Leipsic would remain undefeated on the season, defeating the hosting Bulldogs by a final score of 48-21. The Vikings improve to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in BVC games while the ‘Dogs stumble to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference clashes.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com