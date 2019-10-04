Clear Fork shuts out Bishop Hartey in girls soccer

COLUMBUS — Clear Fork’s girls soccer team traveled to Columbus on Thursday and recorded their ninth win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bishop Hartley.

Kylie Davidson got the Lady Colts on the board early with a goal just three minutes into the match. Twenty minutes later Trinity Cook made it 2-0 with her fourth goal of the week. The defense was outstanding and the Colts got excellent goalie play from Torri Curry and Morgan Shafer to preserve the shutout.

Clear Fork is now 9-3-1 overall and will play next on Saturday at Dublin Scioto.

