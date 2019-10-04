Clear Fork volleyball team celebrates Senior Night

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork dropped a 3-0 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match to Pleasant on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Senior Night for the Lady Colts was a big hit. The volleyball team pulled a huge crowd of rowdy fans.

The Colts came out strong with 15 kills. Bekah Conrad had six of those kills and six blocks. Brooke Robinson had five blocks and Kali Weikle and Aubrey Bailey each had three blocks. Mylah, Mariah, Aubrey, and Kali did a great job defending the back court.

The Colts didn’t come out with a win but the coaching staff is proud of the hard work the girls gave.

The Colts are 1-10 in MOAC action and 3-16 overall

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_D3S_5431.jpg