Crawford, Northmor spikers split respective weeks

Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles had two, Northern-10 Athletic Conference contests this past calender week, one on the road and one on their home floor at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles traveled to Attica to face-off against the Seneca East Lady Tigers. Unfortunately for the Crawford squad, they would fall to their hosts in three sets. However, the Eagles would redeem themselves on Thursday as the Bucyrus Lady Redmen headed to town and were defeated by Crawford in three sets.

With the split of the week, Colonel Crawford currently sits at 7-13 overall on the season which includes a 4-10 mark in conference meetings.

Just two regular season games remain for the Lady Eagles as they host they Ridgedale Lady Rockets on Monday, October 7 before heading to New Washington to clash with the conference-leading Buckeye Central Buckettes.

Northmor Lady Golden Knights

GALION — Like the Crawford girls, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad split their conference contests over the past week.

Northmor played both of their games on their home floor, starting with a clash against the visiting Cardington Lady Pirates on Tuesday. The visitors would snag the straight-set victory; 25-20, 25-12, 25-23.

Statistics from Tuesday’s loss were: Leslie Brubaker: 11/11 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills; Macy Miracle- 9/9 serving, 2 aces, 18 assists; Julianne Kincaid- 9 digs, 5 kills; Reagan Swihart- 11/11 serving, 4 kills; Lexi Wenger- 10/10 serving and Abby Donner- 15 digs.

The Golden Knights would improve to 10-8 overall on the season and 7-4 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Danville Lady Blue Devils; 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

Stats from Northmor’s 10th victory were: Brubaker- 15 kills, 2 blocks; Kincaid- 11 kills, 2 blocks, 12/13 serving, 2 aces; Wenger- 3 kills, 11/12 serving, 3 aces; Megan Adkins- 3 kills; Miracle- 33 assists, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Reagan Swihart- 3 kills and Abby Donner- 10 digs.

Three games remain for the Lady Golden Knights, starting with a home, non-conference contest against the Crestview Lady Cougars on Saturday. On Tuesday, October 8, Northmor will head to Fredericktown to clash with the Lady Freddies before wrapping their season on Thursday, on the road, at Highland.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

