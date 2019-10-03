Lady Knights, Tigers finish 1,2 at Crestline XC Meet

GALION — In a rare, Tuesday event, the Crestline Bulldogs hosted their high school cross country meet at Amann’s Reservoir in Galion.

On hand were nearly 250 runners, including Crestline’s lone runner as well as the teams from Northmor and Galion High Schools.

When all was said and done in the girls race, that featured 90 total runners, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights would be crowned champions with the Galion Lady Tigers claiming runner-up status. Rounding out the team placements were: 3. Fredericktown- 81; 4. Cardington- 104; 5. Shelby- 112; 6. Buckeye Central- 134 and 7. Norwalk- 160. Kayla Gonzalez of Shelby won the individual title with a championship time of 20:17.60.

Northmor tallied a total of 53 points on the day to lead the way while also having two runners finish within the top-10 of the field.

Lauren Johnson ran her race in a time of 22:33.64 to claim seventh overall while Riley Johnson claimed ninth place with a finishing time of 22:42.59. In addition to Lauren and Riley, the Knights would have three additional girls run their way to top-25 finishes. Julia Kanagy claimed 12th in 23:01.18 while Julianna DiTullio finished in 15th with a time of 23:42.37. Rounding out the top-25 finishers for the champions was Olivia Goodson. Goodson crossed the finish line in 24:16.96, good for 21st in the 90-finisher field.

Other Northmor runners in the girls field on Tuesday were: 30. Emilee Jordan; 36. Felicia Galleher; 37. Maddison Yaussy; 45. Sydney Kelley and 49. Carolyn McGaulley.

For the Galion Lady Tigers, they finished with a total of 66 points and were paced by Zaynah Tate. Tate claimed fifth with a race time of 22:02.57. Joining Tate in the top-25 on the day were Emily McDonald, Brooklyn Gates, Ava Smith and Jasmine Clingman. Emily McDonald finished 11th in 22:51.10 while Gates took 13th in 23:07.34. Smith finished in a time of 24:24.66, good for 23th and Clingman claimed 25th in 24:41.54.

Also in action for Galion were: 32. Natalee Perkins; 47. Danielle Manring; 63. Amara Ratcliff; 72. Kaylee Ramsey; 79. Micah Brown; 81. Hannah Daniels; 88. Celeste Nunez and 89. Camile Nunez.

Over in the boys field, Braxton Tate of Galion would earn another individual championship for the season, claiming the top-spot in the 156-finisher field with a time of 16:11.78. Norwalk would win the team title with 33 points while Shelby claimed runner-up status with 49 team points.

Rounding out the scoring on the boys side on Tuesday were: 3. Fredericktown- 112; 4. Cardington- 134; 5. GALION- 145; 6. Loudonville- 153; 7. NORTHMOR- 195; 8. Bucyrus- 206; 9. Crestview- 261; 10. Riverdale- 272; 11. Buckeye Central- 273 and 12. Kidron Central Christian- 354.

Braeden Horn would finish as the only other Galion runner to finish in the top-25 in the boys field, claiming 19th in a time of 18:52.60. Garrett Murphy cracked the top-50 on the day, running to a 47th place finish in 20:06.41.

Also competing for the Galion boys team were: 51. Kellen Kiser; 55. Mathias Breinich; 68. Corban Justice; 69. Cannon Butler; 75. Grayson Willacker; 77. Holden Gabriel; 81. Zach Slone; 114. Simon Shawk and 123. Hunter Parsley.

For the seventh-place Golden Knights, Austin Amens would be the only runner to finish within the top-25 and was joined in the top-50 by Gavvin Keen. Amens finished 23rd in 19:06.45 while Keen snagged 29th overall in 19:21.48.

Other Northmor boys placements on Tuesday were: 60. Connor Radojcsics; 62. TJ Diehl; 63. Lucas Weaver; 94. Nyk Cook; 96. PJ Lower; 110. Jedd Adams; 112. Dylan Amens; 116. Jack Sears; 122. Kolten Hart; 129. Jayden McClain and 144. Tyler Parsons.

Crestline’s Danny Kiser came in 34th overall in the boys field, running his race with a finishing time of 19:27.56.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-1.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048