Sweep of Shelby lands Galion MOAC three-peat

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers entered their home match against the visiting Shelby Lady Whippets on Tuesday with the opportunity to clinch an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.

Galion, the back-to-back champions, would do just that as they went on to sweep Shelby in three sets; 25-17, 25-12, 25-15. In addition to claim their third consecutive conference championship, the Lady Tigers improved to 18-1 overall on the season and 11-0 in MOAC play with just one game remaining in league play. For the Lady Whippets, they fall to 7-12 overall with the loss and 6-5 in conference matchups.

En route to the title, Galion has now won 15th straight matches, all while not dropping a single set. Heading into Wednesday’s contest against the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors, the Tigers have posted an impressive 37-2 record in MOAC play during the championship reign. Ontario will finish as the runner-ups in the league and enter Wednesday’s match against Galion at 15-5 overall, including an 8-2 mark in MOAC contests.

As a team against Shelby, the Tigers posted 41 kills on 36 assists while recording seven blocks and 43 digs defensively. At the service line, the home team finished their conference-claiming contest at 69/74 while earning 45 points and picking up seven aces.

Junior Jaden Ivy contributed a well-rounded stat line in the win, going 21/22 on her serves while picking up 17 points on six aces. Ivy threw down 11 kills on the night to go along with a block, two assists and 10 digs. Senior Libero Nicole Thomas went a perfect 19/19 on serve attempts en route to 13 points while digging out 10 Shelby attack attempts.

Kayla Hardy tallied 34 assists to add to her 2,000+ career total while also earning five digs and four kills. Hardy would also continue to serve the ball well, finishing the evening at 12/13 for nine points and an ace.

Other statistics for the Lady Tigers in the clincher were: Samantha Comer- 5/6 serving, 1 point, 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks; Kerrigan Myers- 1 kill; Taylor Keeran- 4/6 serving, 2 points, 11 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Gillian Miller- 5 kills, 2 digs; Brooklyn Cosey- 1 block, 2 digs and Kate Schieber- 8/8 serving, 3 points, 3 digs.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

