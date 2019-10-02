Galion. Northmor are No. 1 in Week 2 of football computer ratings.

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 3, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (5-0) 14.1, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 13.15, 3. Euclid (5-0) 12.7152, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1) 12.3, 5. Brunswick (4-1) 11.5, 6. Canton McKinley (4-1) 11.15, 7. Massillon Jackson (4-1) 10.75, 8. Solon (4-1) 10.45, 9. Strongsville (4-1) 9.25, 10. Medina (3-2) 7.8, 11. Cleveland Heights (4-1) 7.25, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-3) 6.65

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (5-0) 12.55, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-1) 11.55, 3. Springboro (5-0) 10.85, 4. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.8, 5. Marysville (4-1) 9.1, 6. Springfield (4-1) 7.8, 7. Centerville (3-2) 5.95, 8. Findlay (2-3) 5.65, 9. Perrysburg (3-2) 5.35, 10. Beavercreek (2-3) 4.45, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-3) 3.9, 12. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-4) 3.2

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-0) 13.7, 2. Reynoldsburg (5-0) 12.75, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1) 12.7, 4. Westerville Central (5-0) 10.45, 5. Groveport-Madison (4-1) 9.1, 6. Pickerington North (2-3) 7.65, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-1) 7.3, 8. Hilliard Davidson (3-2) 7.1, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 7.0323, 10. New Albany (3-2) 4.95, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 4.0, 12. Upper Arlington (2-3) 3.5111

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0) 16.6, 2. Fairfield (5-0) 15.45, 3. Cin. Elder (4-1) 10.25, 4. West Chester Lakota West (3-2) 9.5, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-2) 8.65, 6. Cin. Colerain (4-1) 8.4, 7. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-2) 7.0, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.8, 9. Hamilton (3-2) 6.3, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.85, 11. Lebanon (3-2) 5.55, 12. Mason (2-3) 4.45

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (5-0) 13.0, 2. Willoughby South (4-1) 11.35, 3. Mayfield (5-0) 11.2, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 10.15, 5. Massillon Perry (4-1) 8.1, 6. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 6.9, 7. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 6.5, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.25, 9. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 6.2, 10. Bedford (3-2) 5.75, 11. Akron Ellet (3-2) 5.6, tie-12. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 5.0, tie-12. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-2) 5.0

Region 6 – 1. Avon (5-0) 12.15, 2. Olmsted Falls (5-0) 10.85, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-0) 10.2, 4. Maple Hts. (4-1) 9.3, 5. Amherst Steele (4-1) 9.15, 6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 8.5, 7. Barberton (4-1) 8.45, 8. Avon Lake (4-1) 7.3, 9. Wadsworth (3-2) 5.85, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2) 5.6, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-3) 5.35, 12. North Royalton (3-2) 4.75

Region 7 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 14.5, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 11.7576, 3. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-1) 10.35, 4. Westerville South (4-1) 9.4, 5. Troy (4-1) 8.9, 6. Oregon Clay (4-1) 8.1, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-2) 6.8, 8. Mount Vernon (4-1) 6.3, 9. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 5.65, 10. Piqua (3-2) 5.6, 11. Lima Senior (2-3) 5.45, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-3) 5.25

Region 8 – 1. Canal Winchester (5-0) 12.85, 2. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 12.65, 3. Cin. La Salle (5-0) 12.4402, 4. Harrison (4-1) 10.9, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 10.45, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 9.8, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 9.45, 8. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 8.5, 9. Oxford Talawanda (4-1) 8.15, tie-10. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 8.1, tie-10. Xenia (4-1) 8.1, 12. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 8.0

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (5-0) 12.2, 2. Streetsboro (5-0) 11.75, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0) 10.55, 4. Aurora (5-0) 10.45, 5. Steubenville (4-1) 9.8612, 6. Niles McKinley (4-1) 8.8, 7. Ravenna (4-1) 8.7, 8. Dover (4-1) 8.6898, 9. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2) 7.75, 10. Akron Coventry (4-1) 7.55, 11. Geneva (4-1) 7.1, 12. Chardon (3-2) 6.75

Region 10 – 1. Mansfield Senior (5-0) 11.7, 2. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 10.1, 3. Bay Village Bay (4-1) 9.8, 4. Norwalk (4-1) 9.55, 5. Sandusky (4-1) 7.45, 6. Richfield Revere (3-2) 7.35, 7. Tiffin Columbian (5-0) 7.05, tie-8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-1) 6.7, tie-8. Caledonia River Valley (4-1) 6.7, 10. Rocky River (3-2) 4.5, tie-11. Ashland (1-4) 3.55, tie-11. Norton (2-3) 3.55

Region 11 – 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 10.4, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.8, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 9.702, 4. Jackson (5-0) 9.7, tie-5. Zanesville (4-1) 7.9, tie-5. Cols. South (5-0) 7.9, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 7.7343, 8. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 7.55, 9. London (4-0) 7.1389, 10. Bellbrook (3-2) 6.7, 11. Bellefontaine (4-1) 6.4, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 6.



Region 12 – 1. Wapakoneta (4-1) 10.55, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 10.1, 3. Franklin (4-1) 8.0, tie-4. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 7.1, tie-4. Hamilton Ross (4-1) 7.1, tie-4. Cin. Hughes (4-1) 7.1, 7. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 6.5898, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.4, 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 6.25, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-3) 5.8, 11. Greenville (3-2) 5.5, 12. Lima Shawnee (3-2) 5.35

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (5-0) 11.05, 2. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 9.2, 3. Hubbard (4-1) 8.85, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 8.5, 5. Poland Seminary (3-2) 8.3, 6. Salem (5-0) 8.1, 7. Girard (4-1) 5.35, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 5.25, 9. Chagrin Falls (3-2) 4.95, 10. Struthers (3-2) 3.9, 11. Lisbon Beaver (3-2) 3.8, 12. Navarre Fairless (2-3) 3.6

Region 14 – 1. Galion (5-0) 9.95, 2. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-1) 8.4, 3. LaGrange Keystone (4-1) 8.15, 4. Wauseon (4-1) 8.1, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1) 7.35, 6. Bellevue (4-1) 7.15, 7. Shelby (4-1) 6.7, 8. Huron (4-1) 6.65, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2) 6.15, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.1, 11. Clyde (4-1) 6.0, 12. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.35

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 11.25, 2. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 10.55, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 9.3876, 4. Waverly (4-1) 8.5, 5. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.95, 6. New Concord John Glenn (3-2) 6.35, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 5.45, 8. Heath (4-1) 5.3, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 5.15, 10. New Lexington (4-1) 4.65, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 4.55, 12. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 4.1

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.7, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (5-0) 9.45, 4. Kenton (4-1) 8.9, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 8.75, 6. Waynesville (4-1) 8.05, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 7.65, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 7.35, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-1) 7.3, 10. Bethel-Tate (3-2) 6.85, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 6.15, 12. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5.2

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (5-0) 11.8697, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 9.2, 3. Rootstown (5-0) 9.0, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 8.85, 5. Bellaire (4-1) 7.15, 6. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 6.0, tie-7. Canfield South Range (3-2) 5.75, tie-7. Warren Champion (4-1) 5.75, tie-9. Massillon Tuslaw (3-2) 5.55, tie-9. Burton Berkshire (4-1) 5.55, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1) 5.5, 12. Barnesville (3-2) 4.9727

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 11.4, 2. Orrville (5-0) 10.5, 3. Oak Harbor (5-0) 9.85, 4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-1) 7.55, 5. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 6.45, 6. Northwood (5-0) 6.1212, 7. Beachwood (4-1) 6.05, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 5.75, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 4.4, 10. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 4.35, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2) 4.2, 12. Richwood North Union (2-3) 4.0747

Region 19 – 1. Minford (5-0) 9.65, 2. Ironton (4-1) 8.95, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.85, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1) 7.0, 5. Wellston (4-1) 6.6, 6. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.55, 7. Wheelersburg (2-3) 6.05, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.6, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 5.1, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-3) 4.65, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3) 4.4758, tie-12. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-2) 3.75, tie-12. Williamsport Westfall (3-2) 3.75

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.9, 2. West Jefferson (5-0) 8.35, 3. Cin. Taft (4-1) 8.25, 4. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 7.65, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-0) 7.546, 6. Cin. Madeira (4-1) 6.85, tie-7. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 6.5, tie-7. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 6.5, tie-9. London Madison Plains (3-2) 5.15, tie-9. Springfield Greenon (3-2) 5.15, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5.1, 12. Brookville (4-1) 5.0

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (5-0) 9.5, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.15, 3. Glouster Trimble (5-0) 8.8, 4. Salineville Southern (5-0) 7.5, 5. Brookfield (4-1) 6.2, 6. Mogadore (4-1) 6.05, 7. Dalton (4-1) 5.6, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 5.35, 9. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.3, 10. Belpre (3-2) 5.1, 11. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 4.65, 12. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.9

Region 22 – 1. Galion Northmor (5-0) 8.6, 2. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 8.4, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-0) 7.2, 4. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 7.05, 5. Howard East Knox (5-0) 6.95, 6. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 5.3, 7. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-2) 4.5, 8. Wellington (3-2) 3.85, 9. Ashland Crestview (3-2) 3.1, tie-10. Centerburg (3-2) 3.0, tie-10. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 3.0, 12. Bucyrus (2-3) 2.35

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (5-0) 10.9, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 9.8, 3. Archbold (5-0) 9.75, 4. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 8.3, 5. Anna (4-1) 8.2, 6. Minster (4-1) 6.9, 7. Gibsonburg (5-0) 6.65, 8. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.5, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-1) 5.65, 10. Spencerville (3-2) 5.15, 11. Metamora Evergreen (4-1) 4.1, tie-12. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.9, tie-12. Hicksville (3-2) 3.9

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-0) 8.3, 2. Frankfort Adena (4-1) 7.6, 3. Grandview Hts. (4-1) 7.55, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 7.45, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-1) 7.4, 6. Arcanum (5-0) 7.1, 7. Cin. Deer Park (4-1) 6.1, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-0) 6.0707, 9. Lucasville Valley (4-1) 5.85, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 4.5, 11. New Paris National Trail (4-1) 4.2616, 12. Covington (3-2) 4.05

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 6.8889, 2. Wellsville (4-1) 6.15, 3. Toronto (4-1) 5.95, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2) 5.7, 5. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (3-2) 5.1, 6. Lucas (4-1) 4.9, 7. Malvern (3-2) 4.7758, 8. Independence (3-2) 4.55, 9. Lowellville (4-1) 4.5, 10. Greenwich South Central (4-1) 4.0, 11. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-3) 3.6449, 12. McDonald (2-3) 3.6

Region 26 – 1. McComb (5-0) 7.3, tie-2. Leipsic (5-0) 7.05, tie-2. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 7.05, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 6.05, 5. Arlington (3-2) 4.85, 6. Edgerton (4-1) 4.75, 7. Convoy Crestview (3-2) 4.65, 8. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-2) 3.35, tie-9. Edon (2-3) 3.1, tie-9. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3) 3.1, tie-11. Arcadia (2-3) 2.8, tie-11. Plymouth (3-2) 2.8, tie-11. North Baltimore (3-2) 2.8

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 7.65, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-1) 6.2778, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-0) 6.0758, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (5-0) 5.5687, 5. Newark Cath. (3-2) 5.1, 6. Waterford (4-1) 5.0222, 7. Racine Southern (4-1) 4.7, 8. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.6222, 9. Shadyside (3-2) 4.5939, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-1) 4.2646, 11. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.3, 12. Franklin Furnace Green (3-2) 2.8571

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-1) 7.6, 2. Hamilton New Miami (4-0) 6.6111, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.95, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 5.6212, 5. New Bremen (4-1) 5.6, 6. Fort Loramie (4-1) 5.35, 7. Ansonia (3-2) 3.9, 8. Lockland (2-3) 3.5202, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.5, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-2) 3.35, 11. Cin. Hillcrest (3-2) 2.9592, tie-12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.55, tie-12. DeGraff Riverside (2-3) 2.55