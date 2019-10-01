Tigers close out tennis’ regular season with a victory.

BUCYRUS — Galion’s girls tennis team closed out their regular season Monday with a 3-2 win over Bucyrus. Galion finished at 11-7 this year. Katherine Talbott led the way for the Lady Tigers at first singles, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win. With that victory, she finished the season at 18-8 and earned her 90th career win, good for second in Galion High School history.

Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn picked up Galion’s second point in first doubles action, claiming the win, 6-4, 6-2. Chandler wrapped her season with a 23-3 record while Baughn finishes at 22-4. At second doubles, the duo of Anna Court and Orchid Parsons secured the win, 6-4, 6-1. Lydia McCabe was defeated at second singles on Monday, 3-6, 4-6 while Emma Maguire dropped her match at third singles 1-6, 4-6.

Galion is at Shelby on Thursday for the 10-team sectional tournament.

GHS girls soccer

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers dropped a 3-0 soccer decision to River Valley on Monday afternoon to fall to 2-10-1 overall. Over the weekend, Galion was on the road against the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams and fell 7-0.

After a week off, the Lady Tigers will be back at home on Monday, Oct. 7 vs. Pleasant

Galion boys Soccer

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Galion boys soccer team was also on the road against Upper Sandusky on Saturday, falling 3-2, to fall to 4-7-1. Next up for the Tigers is a home contest Saturday vs. Temple Christian.

Volleyball: Colonel Crawford 3, South Central 1

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford was a 3-1 winner over South Central on Saturday in non-league action. The Lady Eagles improved to 6-12 overall with the victory and currently sit at 3-9 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Colonel Crawford was at Seneca East on Tuesday and will return home vs. Bucyrus on Thursday.

Volleyball: Crestline Lady Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — Last week Crestline beat Mansfield Christian 25-12, 25-18. 25-11 in Mid-Buckeye Conference volleyball action. Two days later, the Lady ‘Dogs lost to Lucas 17-25, 14-25, 15-25 to fall t0 5-12 overall and 3-4 in the MBC. The Bulldogs were at Loudonville on Tuesday before they return home and will play host to Kidron Central Christian on Thursday. Crestline is at Vanlue on Saturday.

