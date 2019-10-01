Eagles drop sixth straight to visiting Royals

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles played hosts to the visiting Wynford Royals in week six football action on Friday evening, hoping to snap a five-game losing skid to their county foes.

Wynford would continue to own the rivalry however, defeating the hosting Crawford squad by a final of 56-14. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 3-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference contests. Wynford improves to 3-2 on the season and are now 2-0 in league meetings.

The Royals would score the only points in the opening frame when quarterback Dustin Brady found Kendall Blair for a 18-yard aerial strike. Down 7-0 to begin the second, Tristan Cross dashed into the endzone for Crawford from 16-yards out to get the home team on the board. Drew Krassow tacked on the extra-point and the contest was knotted at seven apiece. That tie would be short lived however as Wynford’s Cody Taylor punched in touchdown runs from five and 15-yards out and with the added kicks, the Royals pulled ahead; 21-7. The visitors would strike once more before the half, this time through the air as Brady hit Seth Benedict for a 32-yard touchdown with the PAT putting the Royals in control entering halftime; 28-7.

In similar fashion to the opening of the contest, Wynford would tally the only points in the third quarter as Taylor added his third rushing touchdown of the evening, this one from three-yards out to draw the score to 35-7 in favor of the visitors.

It took Colonel Crawford just five seconds to reach the scoreboard in the fourth as Cross collected his second rushing score of the game from seven-yards out. Krassow added the PAT to bring the game to a seemingly more managable score of 35-14. There would be no exciting comeback for the Eagles though as their guests racked up 21 additional points in the final quarter thanks to a 70-yard run from Nate Imbody, a bad snap from the Crawford “O” that led to a defensive touchdown and a 49-yard rushing touchdown by Blair to take the game to its’ eventual final of 56-14.

The Eagles managed 217 yards of total offense on the night (118 passing, 99 rushing) while also committing two turnovers (fumble lost, interception).

Cross provided much of the offense for the home team, carrying the ball a total of 26 times that led to 114 yards and the two touchdowns. Cross also caught a Brock Ritzhaupt pass in the game for another 22 yards of offense. Ethan Suter finished with four rushing attempts for 27 yards while QB Ritzhaupt was credited with 11 carries for -47 yards. Through the air, Ritzhaupt finished at a 10/23 clip for 118 yards and an interception.

Jordan Fenner would prove to be Ritzhaupt’s primary target for the receiving core, catching six passes for 60 yards. Carson Feichtner and Nolan McKibben each caught one pass for 14 yards apiece while Dylan Cooke rounded out the Eagles’ offensive figures with one catch good for seven yards.

Other scores around the N-10 on Friday were: Seneca East (5-0, 2-0) 31, Mohawk (2-3, 0-2) 6; Bucyrus (2-3, 1-1) 16, Carey (1-4, 1-1) 9 and Upper Sandusky (2-3, 1-1) 34, Buckeye Central (0-5, 0-2) 26.

Colonel Crawford will travel to Sycamore for a meeting with the reeling Mohawk Warriors on Friday, October 4. In their last three contests, the Warriors have managed to post just six points in each game and currently sit at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the N-10. As for Wynford, they will play hosts to the undefeated Seneca East Tigers in week six action.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

