Rough outing for Crestline at Arlington

ARLINGTON — Crestline’s football team headed to Arlington on Friday to meet up with the hosting Red Devils in Blanchard Valley Conference, week five action.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it would not be a fruitful trip as they were shutout by their hosts by a final score of 33-0. Crestline falls to 2-3 on the season with the loss and are now 1-2 in BVC matchups. Arlington improved to 3-2 with the win and sit at 1-2 in conference games.

The Red Devils would score all five of their touchdowns on the evening via the ground game (4, 19, 2, 4, 20-yards) against the Bulldogs defense. For the evening, Arlington racked up 335 yards of total offense with the bulk coming on the run (302 yards). In the 57 plays ran by the home team, just six pass attempts were made with two leading to interceptions by Crestline’s Calvin Reed and Kaden Ronk.

As for the ‘Dogs, they had 37 total snaps on the night and accumulated just 47 yards of total offense that led to three first downs in total to Arlington’s 23. Crestline tallied 62 yards through the air and -15 yards rushing. Enyce Sewell was the lone player for the visitors to run for positive yardage, carrying the ball 11 times for 26 yards.

Turnovers also proved to be an issue for Crestline on Friday as they finished with one fumble lost and four interceptions thrown. Arlington had the two, aforementioned interceptions on the night.

Other scores around the BVC from Friday were: McComb (5-0, 3-0) 30, Pandora-Gilboa (2-3, 1-2) 14; Leipsic (5-0, 3-0) 52, Arcadia (2-3, 2-1) 14; North Baltimore (3-2, 2-1) 48, Vanlue (2-3, 0-3) 18; Riverdale (3-2, 2-1) 28, Cory-Rawson (0-5, 0-3) 14 and Liberty-Benton (4-1, 3-0) 49, Van Buren (1-4, 0-3) 0.

Crestline returns home to Hutson Stadium for week six action as they play hosts to the Leipsic Vikings. Leipsic currently sits at 5-0 on the season, including 3-0 in BVC meetings. In 2019, the Vikings have scored 178 points (35.6 points per game) while allowing just 76 points (15.2 points per game).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Crestline-Bulldog.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048