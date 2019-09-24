Area volleyball teams have rough weeks

Northmor Lady Golden Knights

GALION — On Monday evening, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights hosted the River Valley Lady Vikings in non-conference volleyball action.

It would turn out to be a marathon match, going the entire five sets with the visiting Lady Vikings coming out on top by a tally of 3-2.

Northmor claimed the first set 25-22 before River Valley rallied to take the second; 25-16. The hosts then regained the advantage, winning the third set by a score of 25-17. Down to potentially their final set, the Lady Vikings claimed set four; 25-17. River Valley eventually put their hosts away, winning the fifth and deciding set; 16-14.

With the loss, the Lady Golden Knights fall to 7-6 overall on the season, including a 4-3 mark in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. The Vikings improved to 9-4 with the win and are 4-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meetings.

Statistics for Northmor on Monday were: Leslie Brubaker- 16 kills, 5 blocks; Julianne Kincaid- 9 kills, 11 digs; Lexi Wenger- 7 kills, 2 blocks, 20/20 serving; Macy Miracle- 4 kills, 37 assists, 12 digs, 25/27 serving, 6 aces; Megan Adkins- 4 kills; Abby Donner- 18 digs and Michaela Zeger- 2 aces.

The Knights were back in KMAC play against the visiting Mount Gilead Lady Indians on Tuesday. On Thursday, September 26, Northmor will travel to Howard for a conference clash against the hosting East Knox Lady Bulldogs. Following a weekend off, the Lady Knights will make the short trip to Galion High School for a non-conference meeting with the Lady Tigers.

Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — A pair of road contests were played by the Crawford volleyball team on Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, they headed to Crestline for a non-conference contest against the hosting Lady Bulldogs and returned home with a 3-0 victory; 25-20, 25-16, 25-8.

However, they would hit a bump in the road as they traveled to Carey on Monday to meet up with the hosting Lady Blue Devils in Northern-10 Athletic Conference action.

Colonel Crawford would fall to their conference foes by a final of 3-1 to fall to 5-10 overall on the season and 3-7 in N-10 competition.

The Lady Eagles were on the road again on Tuesday when they headed to Sycamore to clash with the Mohawk Lady Warriors. Another conference rival awaits Crawford on Thursday as the Wynford Lady Royals travel to Mac Morrison Gymnasium. Crawford will wrap the week by hosting the South Central Lady Trojans in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, September 28.

Crestline Lady Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — From Monday, September 16 through Saturday, September 21, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs played in four matches, two at home and two on the road.

The week began with a 3-0 loss at New London on Monday and was followed by a trip to Kidron to clash with the hosting Central Christian Lady Comets in Mid-Buckeye Conference play. The ‘Dogs would drop their second contest in as many days, falling in straight sets; 12-25, 5-25, 13-25.

On Thursday, Crestline returned home for another conference contest, this time against the visiting St. Peter’s Lady Spartans. The Lady Bulldogs would earn their lone win of the week, defeating their guests; 25-18, 25-6, 25-16. Saturday saw the hosting Crestline squad fall to Colonel Crawford in straight sets.

Crestline is now 4-11 overall on the season which includes a 2-3 mark in MBC play.

The Lady ‘Dogs played hosts again on Tuesday as the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames were in town to compete in MBC action. On Thursday, September 26, Crestline heads to Lucas to clash with another conference rival in the likes of the Lady Cubs.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048