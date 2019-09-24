Baughn and Chandler win MOAC doubles title

MOAC Tournament

LEXINGTON — On Saturday, the Galion girls tennis team headed to the Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington to participate in the annual Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament, hosted this year by the Shelby Lady Whippets.

When all was said and done on the day, the first doubles pairing for the Lady Tigers, Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler, were able to call themselves conference champions.

Baughn and Chandler entered the tourney as the second seed in the category and opened up the day with an easy victory over the Clear Fork duo of Hosey and Brokaw; 6-1, 6-3. In their second match of the day, the Galion tandem faced Lyndsey McQuown and Sofi Tinnerello of Harding and fought their way to the semifinals victory; 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the championship match. In the finals, Baughn and Chandler met up with the top-seed from Shelby in the likes of Madison Sharrock and Anna Vogt. It would take the Lady Tigers duo just two matches to prevail as the champs, downing the Whippets’ duo; 6-3, 6-0 to earn the hardware and seven points for Galion. Baughn and Chandler took home the title after finishing as the champions in second doubles in the MOAC in 2018.

In second doubles action, Anna Court and Orchid Parsons finished third overall in the field, gaining four points for the Lady Tigers. In round one, Court and Parsons cruised past Isabella Frazier and Karli Harris from Harding; 6-2, 6-4. Waiting for the Galion pair in the semifinals were Olivia Kaufman and Grace Ward from River Valley, who defeated Court and Parsons in three sets; 6-1, 4-6, 2-6. Kaufman and Ward would go on to win the second doubles title on the day. In the battle for third place, the Tigers tandem defeated Olivia Jordan and Kaity Bender of Pleasant; 8-2.

At second singles, Lydia McCabe won her opening round match against Brown from Clear Fork; 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, McCabe lost to eventual champion, Destiny Moaney of Harding; 0-6, 1-6. Playing for third place, McCabe was defeated by Anya Doklovic of Ontario; 2-8 but earned the three points for her squad.

Kat Talbott was in action in a tough, first singles bracket and fell in her opening-round match to eventual runner-up, Sophie Thompson of River Valley; 4-6, 3-6. In round two, Talbott defeated Grace Mahek from Shelby; 5-1 (ret.) before winning via a walkover against Maddie Dion of Clear Fork to earn fifth place and two points for the Lady Tigers.

Emma Maguire at third singles lost in the first round to Faydra Barnhart of Ontario; 6-0, 6-1. No fifth, sixth or seventh place points were awarded at third singles on the day.

Overall, the Galion Lady Tigers placed fourth in the field, tallying 16 points. Harding won the title with 27 points while Shelby finished as the runner-ups with 19. River Valley (17) earned third, Ontario (14) snagged fifth, Pleasant scored nine and took sixth while Clear Fork rounded out the field with one point in seventh place on the day.

On Thursday, Galion will host Pleasant in their final MOAC dual of the season before heading to Bucyrus to clash with the hosting Lady Redmen on Monday, September 30.

Galion 4, St. Joesph Central Catholic 1

GALION — On Monday afternoon, the Galion girls tennis team was back in action, hosting the visiting St. Joseph Central Catholic Lady Crimson Streaks in a non-conference match.

The home team would prevail by a final of 4-1 to improve to 9-7 overall on the 2019 season.

A trio of Lady Tigers single players all earned points on Monday, starting with Talbott at first singles. Talbott cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory for point number one while Baughn and Chandler both won at second and third singles, respectively; 6-1, 6-0. Chandler improved her season record to 21-3, Baughn to 20-4 and Talbott to 16-8 on the year with their respective victories.

In doubles play, the first doubles pairing of Court and Taylor Henry won; 5-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-3 for Galion’s fourth point. At second doubles of Maguire and McCabe were defeated; 2-6, 3-6.

Tigers finish fourth overall with 16 points

