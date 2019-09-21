Colts come back to top Bellevue

BELLVILLE — It didn’t start out well for the host Colts. But when it mattered most, Clear Fork delivered.

Spotting the visitors leads of 14-0 and 21-3, they rebounded for a 30-21 victory in non-conference action here Friday night.

Touchdown passes covering 53 and 13 yards from Ray to Marshall put the Redman ahead comfortably. Brennan South ran in from 25 yards and Gabe Blauser kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 21-9 halftime score.

The second half belonged to the Colts.

Collin Crider went in from 3 yards out, Elijah Hughes from the same distance 7 minutes later to put the hosts ahead to stay at 24-21.

A fourth-quarter run by Hughes, again from the 3, made it 30-21 and put Clear Fork at 3-1 heading into MOAC competition.

South had 67 rushing yards to go along with 209 through the air on 14-of-25 pass attempts.

Crider added 44 yards and Hughes 30 on the ground.

Hughes also recorded a sack, Ashton Lyon and Crider had interceptions.

Clear Fork visits River Valley (3-1) Friday night. The Vikings fell to unbeaten Galion 38-6.