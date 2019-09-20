Knights pull out 27-21 win over Centerburg

IBERIA — Northmor head coach Scott Armrose knows his team’s 27-21 win over Centerburg Friday night wasn’t a masterpiece. But he’ll take the W.

“An ugly 4-0 is better than a pretty 3-1. We’ll take it any day,” Armrose said.

He was quick to credit the Trojans.

“They’re a good football team. They are big and physical up front and they’ve got speed back behind them. “They made some mistakes against Lucas, but they were in that football game. They’re going to win some games down the stretch,” he said.

Centerburg (2-2) struck quickly courtesy of a 55-yard scoring strike from Jack Gregory to Hayden Sutton. The extra point put the visitors ahead 7-0 just 51 seconds into the game.

Northmor responded when Mike Delaney picked off a Gregory pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-6 with 11 seconds left in the first quarter. Delaney added a second pick in the second quarter to stop a Centerburg drive.

The two squads exchanged scoring drives with Gregory and Sutton connecting again, this time for 23 yards. Northmor answered when Hunter Mariotti found Gavin Ramos for a 19-yard score to make it 14-14 at halftime. Max Lower added the two-point conversion run.

“Our offensive line is the strength of our team and right now we aren’t consistently blocking. We’re just not holding blocks and we’re making assignment mistakes. An offensive line with experience is making mistakes it shouldn’t be making. We really need to improve and get better,” Armrose said.

In the second half the Knights hit a pair of long passes for scores that broke open the game.

Mariotti hooked up with Trenton Ramos for 61 yards and added a 50-yard bomb to Wyatt Reeder. That gave Northmor a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Mariotti hit on 12-of-20 pass attempts for 247 yards and 3 scores. Reeder added 110 yards rushing on 21 carries to go along with 3 catches for 82 yards.

“We try to be balanced. If you give us the opportunity to run the ball every play we’ll do it. But we weren’t able to do it against a big, physical team like this,” Armrose said. “Two weeks in a row teams want to put a lot of guys in the box and play Cover Zero to stop our run and that leaves things open downfield.”

The Trojans made it a 1-score contest with Donnell Marshall’s 1-yard run with 3:05 remaining. He ran for 117 yards and Gregory passed for 173 on 20-of-32 throws, but had 4 passes picked.

Northmor had 7 penalties for 50 yards, but 5 turnovers hurt Centerburg.

The Knights visit Mount Gilead, with a 2-game win streak, on Friday night.

“It’s a rivalry game. It’s a big game for us and a big game for them. They’re always big and strong up front. We expect it to be another battle.”

Wyatt Reeder runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of Northmor’s 27-21 win over Centerburg Friday night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Reeder-runs.jpg Wyatt Reeder runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of Northmor’s 27-21 win over Centerburg Friday night. Anthony Conchel | Aim Media Midwest

Northmor secures 4th win