Lady Tigers second half starts with a “W”

GALION — After a successful run at the Shelby Invite over the weekend in which the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad tallied three wins, Galion returned to their home floor to kick-off the second half of their season in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The Pleasant Lady Spartans were in town, looking to avenge their loss from August 22. However, the hosting Lady Tigers had other plans for their guests and would go on to win easily in straight sets; 25-11, 25-14, 25-11. Galion improved their overall record to 12-1 on the season and remain unblemished in MOAC play at 7-0, having not lost a set.

Galion would get on the board first in all three sets and never trail Pleasant throughout the duration of the match. The closest that the Lady Spartans would get to the dominant Tigers would be a 1-1 tie in each of the three sets.

In the match, the home team would control the serve, eventually finishing at a 75/81 clip that led to 47 points and a total of four aces.

Nicole Thomas finished at 23/24 serving against Pleasant, tallying 19 points and two aces in the process. Additionally, Thomas recorded 13 digs defensively while also recording her first-ever varsity kill following her switch from Libero. Kayla Hardy also had a strong showing from the service line on the evening, going 18/20 for seven points while earning an ace. Hardy, Galion’s primary ball handler, also recorded 38 assists to add to her 2,000+ career total. The other ace for the Lady Tigers was picked up by Brooklyn Cosey, who finished at 3/3 for three points serving in the win. Cosey also snagged two kills and three blocks at the net for Galion.

Taylor Keeran led the attack game for the blue and orange, finishing with 15 kills on the night while also picking up four blocks, a dig and went 7/8 serving for five points.

Additional team totals for the Lady Tigers in win No. 12 were: 43 kills, 39 assists, 54 digs and 8 blocks.

Other statistics for Galion on Tuesday night were: Samantha Comer- 9/9 serving, 5 points, 16 digs, 5 kills; Kerrigan Myers- 5 kills, 3 blocks; Jaden Ivy- 5/6 serving, 2 points, 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Gillian Miller- 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist; Hardy- 5 digs; Ady Monk- 1/1 serving and Kate Schieber- 9/10 serving, 6 points, 10 digs.

On Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers will head to Caledonia for their second meeting of the season with the River Valley Lady Vikings. Back on August 27, Galion hosted River Valley and won in three sets; 25-16, 25-23, 27-25.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

