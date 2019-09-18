Tigers’ boys golf squad extends MOAC winning streak

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers boys golf team welcomed the visiting River Valley Vikings to Sycamore Creek to compete in their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference regular season finale.

Galion had no issues with their guests, winning by 20 strokes; 160-180. With the victory the Tigers not only wrapped the season at a perfect 12-0 but, in doing so, also extended their conference winning streak to 41 consecutive matches. The last time that Galion was defeated in MOAC play was all the way back on September 15, 2016 when they lost on the road to the Buckeye Valley Barons; 177-188.

Matthew McMullen continued to play above competition, finishing the day as the medalist with a nine-hole score of 36. Spencer Keller finished with a 39 while Nick McMullen turned in a 41. Max Longwell and Nathan Barre both fired a score of 44 and Bronson Dalenberg wrapped the Tigers’ roster with a 45 on Tuesday.

Back on Monday, Galion was at the Westbrook Country Club to participate in the Lex Shoot-Out.

In a stacked field, the Tigers finished seventh of 16 teams with a team-score of 325. Walsh Jesuit won the invite, edging the runner-ups from Hoban; 305-306. Max Moldovan of Green and Colton Levey of Walsh Jesuit claimed medalist status on the day, shooting an 18-hole round of 72.

M. McMullen was seventh in the field with a 75 on the day for Galion. Dalenberg turned in an 81 and Keller an 84. N. McMullen wrapped the Tigers’ scoring with an 85. Longwell and Barre were also present on Monday, finishing with scores of 89 and 104, respectively.

Over the weekend, Galion headed to Norwalk’s Eagle Creek Golf Course to take part in the Jim Denos Norwalk Invite.

The Tigers would shoot a 316 as a team and finish as the runner-ups behind the Seneca East Tigers (314). Seneca East’s Jake Forehand took home medalist honors, firing a 74 on the day. M. McMullen also shot a 74 for the Tigers with Keller right behind him with a 75.

Up next for Galion’s boys will be a short trip to Valley View on Thursday, September 19. There, the Tigers will be joined by fellow MOAC teams to compete in the annual year-end tournament. Galion enters the tourney with 24 points, eight points ahead of second-place Pleasant.

In tournament play, for each team defeated, the winning team receives two points towards their season total. The most that the Spartans can finish with, if they were to win the tournament, would be 28. However, if Galion defeats just three of the other six teams, they will finish with 30 points and win the conference outright.

Girls Golf

BUCYRUS — Also in action on Tuesday were the Galion Lady Tigers as they headed to the Golf Club of Bucyrus for a non-league match with the hosting Wynford Lady Royals.

In their final regular season contest of the year, Galion was defeated by a tally of 209-251.

Ruth Ebner and Missy VonHoupe both shot a 60 on the day, their lowest total of the season. Izzie Willacker finished at 62 while Neavia Cansler fired a 64. Ellexia Ratcliff turned in a 67 and Julia Conner a 70. Halle Kiss also recorded a score of 70 and Abby Crager wrapped the roster for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday with a 71.

Galion’s girls will also be at Valley View on Thursday for their portion of the MOAC Tournament. Play for both the boys and girls is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m.

