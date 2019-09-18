Clear Fork spikers fall to Shelby in MOAC action

BELLVILLE — One night after fighting it’s way to a big non-conference win vs. Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork fell in straight sets Tuesday night to Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rival Shelby.

A big factor for the Lady Colts downfall was their inability to get sideouts when they needed them most.

Unfortunately, Shelby consistently found ways to swing momentum back in its favor.

A prime example of Clear Fork’s inability to halt Shelby’s momentum — or maintain its own — occurred during the third game. The Lady Colts took an early 3-0 lead and looked to be gaining back some momentum. But that momentum quickly changed as the Lady Whippets got a key sideout and then served up 16 straight points.

Throughout the remainder of the third game, Clear Fork played Shelby tight — exchanging points back and forth — but found themselves in a hole too deep to dig out from. The Lady Whippets won that game and the match 25-12. The Whippets one of the first two games 25-11, 25-14.

“We had some really nice plays, but in the end we couldn’t put it all together for a win,” said coach Julia Stover.

During the first game, the two teams battled back and forth to a 5-5 tie. Shelby then went on a nine-point run and was leading14-5 before Clear Fork was able to get another side out. The teams played even for a while, but Shelby scored five in a row to end Game 1.

In the second game, the Lady Whippets used two big point streaks to take and stay in control the entire game. Clear Fork was outscored 11-1 early and was unable to catch up.

Despite the loss, Stover sees progress in her team.

“Our two middle hitters — Kali Weikle and Aubrey Bailey — worked hard to slow down the Shelby middles. Our right sides — Brook Robinson and Bekah Conrad — put up a big block. We have been working hard in practices and will continue to work hard so that it transfers to games,” she said,

With the loss, the Lady Colts drop to 1-6 in the MOAC and 3-10 overall while Shelby improved to 4-2 and 5-9.

Clear Fork’s jayvee team lost and the freshman team picked up a victory.

