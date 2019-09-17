Clear Fork soccer roundup

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s boys soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Ontario on Monday night at the Colt Corrall.

The Colts gave up goals to Ontario’s Kyle Woods, Will Dotson and Bostn Baxter.

The Colts had a six-match winning streak snapped and fell to a 2-1 in the league.

Clear Fork 3, Galion 0

GALION — The Colts beat Galion at Galion last Wednesday.

Lady Colts 3, Cloverleaf 0

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s girls soccer team won its third game in a row Saturday, defeating Cloverleaf 3-0 Saturday afternoon at the Corral. In a battle of the Colts, Clear Fork jumped on top early when Morgan Galco took a nifty pass from Carly McCue and hammered it home just 3 minutes into the game.

It didn’t take long for Clear Fork to score again. Just a minute later, Emily Hart curled a corner kick into the goal for a 2-0 lead. The score remained 2-0 at the halftime break.

The second half saw most of the action in the middle of the field until the 75th minute when Torri Curry took a nice thru ball from Trinity Cook, alluded a defender and buried a shot in the corner of the net to make it a 3-0 game.

Curry started the game in the goal making five saves for Clear Fork and then came onto the field the last 10 minutes to score the third and final goal of the day.

Clear Fork now stands 4-2-0 overall and 2-0-0 in the MOAC. The Lady Colts travel to Ontario next on Tuesday (17th) for a key MOAC match-up with the Lady Warriors. Cloverleaf falls to 3-3-0 overall and doesn’t play again until 9/26 @ Streetsboro.

Lady Colts 9, Galion 0

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork impoved to 2-0-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and 3-2-0 overall last Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Galion at the Colt Corral. Galion fell to 2-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in the MOAC.

The Lady Colts scored early and often racing to a 8-0 lead by halftime. They tacked on one more goal in the second half to secure the win. Eleven different players were involved with either a goal or an assist.

Kylie Davidson and Morgan Galco had two goals apiece with, Avery Wend, Carly McCue, Lilly Wortman, Morgan Shafer and Trinity Cook adding one goal each. Wortman and Ellie Hauger had two assists while Ashley Black, Emily Hart, Isabella Therrien, Trinity Cook and Galco each had an assist.

Drucilla Singer had 17 saves in goal for Galion.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork’s Wyatt Strong (17) and Seth Stoner (5) take the ball from an Ontario player during Monday’s match in Bellville. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_another-boys-soccer-feature.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork’s Wyatt Strong (17) and Seth Stoner (5) take the ball from an Ontario player during Monday’s match in Bellville. Clear Fork’s Braden Feeman (13) and another player play tight defense against and Ontario foe. The Warriors beat the Colts 3-0 on Monday at the Corral. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_boys-soccer-feature.jpg Clear Fork’s Braden Feeman (13) and another player play tight defense against and Ontario foe. The Warriors beat the Colts 3-0 on Monday at the Corral.

Lady Colts knock off Cloverleaf, Galion