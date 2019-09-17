Lady Colts knock off Mansfield Senior

BELLVILLE – It took Clear Fork’s volleyball team a while to really get things going, but once they did there was no looking back for the Lady Colts as they posted a 3-1 win Monday night over Mansfield Senior.

Clear Fork head coach Julia Stover said her team started off slowly defensively.

“When we were struggling with that it made (things) hard,” she said. “But in the third and fourth game our defense starting picking up.”

In the first game the Lady Colts built a quick 6-1 lead, with two aces from Hallie Gottfried helping things along.

However, just as quickly, that lead disappear and soon the Lady Tygers held an 17-11 lead. Clear Fork whittled away at the deficit, using the blocking skills of Kali Weikle, Brooke Robinson, and Bekah Conrad to get key sideouts.

This helped the Lady Colts to the 25-23 win in Game 1, the winning point came on a big-time kill from Conrad.

The second game ended with the same exact score, but this time the Lady Tygers were on the winning side.

During the third game, things started going Clear Fork’s way early and often. After a 1-1 tie, the Lady Colts rattled off five straight points en route to the 25-13 win and a 2-1 lead.

Stover said during the third game, Clear Fork changed its line up a little, which gave the team a needed jolt.

“I think it made a world of difference,” Stover said. “The girls were a lot more excited and pumped up.”

The momentum the Lady Colts picked up during the third game carried over into the fourth game as they scored the game’s first six points. For the second game in a row, Clear Fork never trailed and seemed to be in complete control. The green-and-white kept the proverbially petal to the metal as they pulled away with 25-12 win to end the match.

Stover said during the fourth game, her team really didn’t do anything different.

“We just focused on being first to five, first to 15,” Stover said.

Robinson had three kills and three stuff blocks vs. Senior. Aubrey Bailey had four kills, Kali Weikle had five kills and two blocks, and Bekah Conrad had nine kills to lead the Lady Colts, who played Shelby on Tuesday night in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action.

With the win the Lady Colts increased their overall record to 3-9. They are 2-5 in the MOAC.

Clear Fork’s junior varsity and freshman teams also won Monday night.

Clear Fork 3, Harding 1

Last Thursday, the Colts knocked off Marion Harding in MOAC action, 25-10, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22. Kali Weikle had 11 kills, two stuff blocks and six aces. Bekah Conrad had eight kills and four solo blocks and Brooke Robinson had four stuff blocks.

The Freshman and JV team had a tough lost against Marion Harding.

Pleasant 3, Clear Fork 0

The Clear Fork varsity fell short against Pleasant last week. Mylah Flynn and Mariah Smith led the defense in digs and serve reception. Kali Weikle and Aubrey Bailey led the offense in kills and Brooke Robinson led the team with three stuff blocks.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_VB-feature.jpg