Football roundup: Northmor beats Lucas, Bulldogs fall 34-6

LUCAS — In a much anticipated matchup, Northmor beat Lucas 14-13 on Friday.

All scoring was done in the first half, starting with an eight-yard touchdown connection between Northmor’s Hunter Mariotti and Blake Miller and the Knights were up 6-0 with 4:44 remaining in the opening quarter. Just six seconds into the second quarter, Northmor capped another drive as Mariotti found Miller yet again, this time from 34-yards out. The two-point conversion gave the Knights a 14-0 lead.

Lucas scored on a one-yard touchdown run and extra-point conversion with 9:28 left in the half. Less than six minutes later, the Cubs score on a 26-yard, but missed the extra point.

Lucas outgained the Knights in total offense, 308 yards (46 passing, 262 rushing) to Northmor’s 291 (175 passing, 116 rushing). Northmor is 3-0 and opens Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play this wee at Centerburg.

Other KMAC scores: Worthington Christian 33, Danville 26; Fredericktown 42, Utica 20; Centerburg 7, Northridge 6; East Knox 33, River View 14 and Mount Gilead — snapping a 24-game losing streak — beat 41-40.

Arcadia 34, Crestline 6

ARCADIA — Crestline, playing its Blanchard Valley Conference opener, had trouble keeping hold of the football as they fell to 1-2 on the season with a 34-6 loss.

Crestline will play their first home game of the season in week four as they welcome North Baltimore this week in BVC action.

Arcadia led 21-0 at the half. Crestline scored first in the second half as Ethan Clark scooped up a fumble and took it into the endzone for six points. The two-point conversion would fail and the score sat at 21-6. Arcadia tacked on two more TDs.

The ‘Dogs managed just 94 yards of total offense (49 passing, 45 rushing) to the ‘Skins 273 (132 passing, 141 rushing). The two squads combined for 13 turnovers. Crestline lost 7 fumbles and was intercepted once.

Figures for Crestline in week three play were: Kaden Ronk- 8/17 passing, 30 yards, 1 interception, 15 carries, 9 yards, 3 fumbles lost, 1 catch, 19 yards; Jaden Stewart- 1/1 passing, 19 yards, 3 carries, 10 yards, 1 fumble lost, 4 catches, 15 yards; Enyce Sewell- 12 carries, 30 yards, 1 fumble lost and Austin Silverwood- 4 carries, 4 yards, 2 catches, 15 yards.

