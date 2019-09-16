Tigers sweep their way through Shelby Invite

SHELBY — On Saturday, September 14, the Galion Lady Tigers made the trip over to the home of the Lady Whippets to compete in the Shelby Invite tournament.

Galion continued to roll their competition on the day, picking up three wins in as many matches while not dropping a single set. With the three victories, the Lady Tigers improved to 11-1 overall on the season, including 6-0 atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

The toughest match for Galion on the day proved to be the clash with Western Reserve, a team that had no issues with Ontario or Shelby on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers would down Western Reserve in their two-set matchup; 25-23, 25-23.

As a team, Galion recorded 29 kills on 24 assists, tallied 40 digs and three blocks and served up a 40/47 mark, good for 24 points on four aces.

Jaden Ivy led the way in the kills category, recording 10 in the victory while Kayla Hardy racked up another 20 assists. Ivy and Taylor Keeran led the block party for the Tigers with two apiece while Samantha Comer finished with a team-high 11 digs.

Additional statistics from the Western Reserve match were: Comer- 8 kills, 7/8 serving, 3 points, 2 assists; Kerrigan Myers- 2 kills; Keeran- 7 kills, 4/6 serving, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 digs; Ivy- 4/5 serving, 1 point, 1 dig, 1 assist; Gillian Miller- 1 kill, 2 digs; Hardy- 1 kill, 4/5 serving, 1 point, 8 digs; Kate Schieber- 13/14 serving, 10 points, 1 ace and Nicole Thomas- 8/9 serving, 7 points, 2 aces, 8 digs.

Against the Perkins Lady Pirates, Galion would cruise in straight sets; 25-23, 25-11.

The Lady Tigers would use serving to dominate Perkins, finishing at 40/48 in the match, racking up 29 points and 11 aces. Thomas had a strong match at the service line, recording a 12/13 performance while earning nine points on five aces. Thomas also finished with seven digs defensively for Galion in the win.

Stats from the victory over the Lady Pirates were: Team- 24 kills, 19 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks; Comer- 6 kills, 4/6 serving, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 block, 3 digs; Myers- 1 kill; Keeran- 9 kills, 3/5 serving, 2 points, 1 dig; Ivy- 4 kills, 12/13 serving, 10 points, 4 aces, 1 assist; Miller- 4 kills, 1 block; Brooklyn Cosey- 1 dig; Hardy- 2/3 serving, 1 point, 1 block, 2 digs, 17 assists; Schieber- 7/7 serving, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 dig and Ella Payne- 1 assist.

Crestview proved to be no match for the dominate Lady Tigers either as Galion won easily; 25-13, 25-15.

The one-loss Tigers collected 19 kills on 16 assists in the win versus the Lady Cougars while also racking up 25 digs, seven blocks and turning in a 39/50 mark at the line, leading to 29 points and another 11 aces.

Figures from the clash with Crestview were: Comer- 8 kills, 3/4 serving, 1 block, 3 digs; Myers- 1 kill, 1 block; Keeran- 5 kills, 3/4 serving, 2 points, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Ivy- 4 kills, 10/10 serving, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 assist; Miller- 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist; Cosey- 1 dig; Hardy- 11/12 serving, 9 points, four aces, 3 digs, 14 assists; Schieber- 8/8 serving, 4 points, 1 ace, 3 digs and Thomas- 7 points, 1 ace, 9 digs.

Galion is set to host the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Tuesday, September 17 before heading to Caledonia for a MOAC clash with the hosting River Valley Lady Vikings on Thursday.

Ontario went 2-1 at the invite, defeating South Central and Crestview in two sets while falling to Western Reserve in two. The hosting Shelby squad finished the day 1-2, falling to Western Reserve in two sets as well and Perkins in three. The Lady Whippets lone victory came against the South Central Lady Trojans.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

