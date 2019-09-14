Despite weather, Colts roll past Minutemen

LEXINGTON — Even a lightning delay and two trips here in a 15-hour span couldn’t stop Brennan South and the Clear Fork offense.

South completed 14-of-24 pass attempt for 230 yards and five touchdowns as the Colts defeated Lexington 43-16 Saturday morning. The visitors lead 21-3 Friday night when lightning stopped the contest.

“I was very proud of how they responded all week in practice coming off a loss. It was hard on all of us. These kids bounced back in 90-degree heat all week,” head coach Dave Carroll said.

It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was much improved from the 21-7 loss to Granville a week earlier.

“The penalty thing is driving me nuts. We only had one turnover there at the end. So that was better; turnovers killed us last week,” he said.

The Colts (2-1) struck quickly with South and Ashton Lyon connecting on a 32-yard scoring pass. That was followed by Elijah Hughes’ 5-yard run and a 16-yard TD toss from South to Jackson Myer in the first half.

Lexington managed a 30-yard field goal from AJ Young before the weather intervened.

South found Hughes and Lyon for two more scores, from 25 and 26 yards out in the second half. A 41-yard pass to Tacoma Orr accounted for the final CF touchdown.

“We ran the ball a little bit better and South had some yardage in the air,” Carroll said.

The Colts churned out 184 rushing yards on 29 carries to complement the aerial attack.

“Some kids made some great catches. That’s a tough defense. They did some different things. I think they were concerned about our speed and our kids adapted well to it.”

The two teams hadn’t played in the regular season for three years.

“This game is huge. We missed it the last two years. This is two communities that love to compete against one another,” Carroll said.

Hughes had 89 receiving yards on 4 catches, Myer 57 on 3; Lyon 44 on 2 and Orr 40 on 2.

Ethan Staley ripped off a 50-yard run and had 62 total on the ground, backed by Collin Crider’s 53 and South’s 46.

Hughes and Brady Au had 8 tackles apiece; Gabe Blauser, Crider and Lyon each recorded 7 stops.

“Nobody wants to sit at 1-2. We got Bellevue next and some boys on the schedule and it doesn’t get easier as you go,” Carroll said.

Ashton Lyon runs for yardage against Lexington on Saturday morning. The Colts won 43-16 in a game that started Friday night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_710_7300.jpg Ashton Lyon runs for yardage against Lexington on Saturday morning. The Colts won 43-16 in a game that started Friday night. Photo by Jeff Hoffer

South throws for 5 touchdowns in 43-16 win