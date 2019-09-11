Clear Fork shuts out Galion in MOAC girls soccer

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork impoved to 2-0-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and 3-2-0 overall with a 9-0 win over Galion at the Colt Corral on Tuesday night. Galion is now 2-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in the MOAC.

Next up for the Lady Colts is a match at Mansfield St. Peters on Sept. 16.

Galion’s next match is Saturday, at home, vs. Cloverleaf.

The Lady Colts scored early and often racing to a 8-0 lead by halftime. They tacked on one more goal in the second half to secure the win. Eleven different players were involved with either a goal or an assist.

Kylie Davidson and Morgan Galco had two goals apiece with, Avery Wend, Carly McCue, Lilly Wortman, Morgan Shafer and Trinity Cook adding one goal each. Wortman and Ellie Hauger had two assists while Ashley Black, Emily Hart, Isabella Therrien, Trinity Cook and Galco each had an assist.

Drucilla Singer had 17 saves in goal for Galion.

Galion Record: Overall: 2-5-1 MOAC: 0-3-0

Galion Next Game: @ St. Peters (Mansfield) on 9/16/19

Clear Fork Next Game: Home vs Cloverleaf on 9/14/19

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Clear-Fork-Lady-Colts.jpg