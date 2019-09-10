GHS boys nab honors at Ontario golf invite

ONTARIO — Galion’s boys golf team took top honors last week in the City Golf Tournament at Oak Tree. The Tigers dominated the field, beating second place Madison by 22 strokes, 317-339. Other scores were 3. Shelby- 355; 4. Clear Fork- 358; 5. Ontario- 366; 6. Lexington- 374; 7. Bucyrus- 375; 8. Wynford- 392; 9. Crestview- 393; 10. Mohawk- 395 and 11. St. Peter’s- 431.

Medalist honors went to Shelby’s Lincoln Finnegan, with a 72 (36, 36). Galion’s Matthew McMullen was second at 1-over par 73 (37, 36). Also in action for Galion were Spencer Keller 78 (38, 40); Nick McMullen finished the day at 81 (39, 42); Bronson Dalenberg 85 (41, 44); Max Longwell 89 (43, 46) and Nathan Barre 90 (44, 46).

On Tuesday, the Tigers played host to Shelby at Sycamore Creek. Ontario will be in Galion on Thursday as the Tigers celebrate Senior Night contest. The Tigers will compete in the Norwalk invite on Saturday at Eagle Creek.

Girls Golf

GALION —Wynford beat Galion on Monday in girls golf action at Sycamore Creek, 250-261. Julia Conner was low for the Lady Tigers, with a 61. Also, Izzie Willacker shot 63; Missy VonHoupe 65; Ellexia Ratcliff and Ruth Ebner 72 and Neavia Cansler 77. The Tigers were at Shelby and wrap up the regular season Sept. 17, at Wynford.

Tennis

Galion 4, Lexington 1

GALION — Galion’s girls tennis team best Lexington 4-1 Monday at Heise Park and improved their season record to 6-4.

Elli Chandler bested her opponent at third singles, 6-2, 6-2. In second singles play, Katie Baughn won 6-1, 6-1. Galion’s first doubles duo of Anna Court and Orchid Parsons won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Maguire and Lydia McCabe won 6-1, 6-2. Kat Talbott fell 0-6, 0-6 in first singles.

Galion has now won four matches in a row as. They were at home Tuesday vs. Harding and will be at home Thursday vs. Clear Fork.

Galion second at Sam Sabback

BUCYRUS — TheTiger ladies were second Saturday inBucyrus at the eight-team Sam Sabback Invitational. Shelby was a single point ahead of Galion in winning the team title.

Baughn and Chandler finish as champions in the first doubles bracket, beating teams from Clear Fork, Upper Sandusky and Shelby. In second doubles, Court and Parsons went 2-1 to finish second, falling to a River Valley duo in the title match.

Talbott was 2-1 on the day, finishing second in the No. 1 singles bracket. Playing at No. 2 singles,

Lydia McCabe lost in the first rounds, as did Galion’s Emma Maguire, in the No. 3 singles bracket.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_City-Golf-Tourney-Champs.jpg

Lady Tigers serve up runner-up honors at invite

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048