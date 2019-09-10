Northmor holds off Crawford spikers’ push

NORTH ROBINSON — On Monday evening, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team headed to North Robinson for a non-conference showdown with the hosting Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

The first set would set the tone for the evening as the two teams battled through 10 tied scores and six lead changes as Northmor would finally gain the 1-0 advantage with a 28-26 victory. The largest lead in that first set would be just five points as Crawford once held an 11-6 lead.

In the second set, it was much the same story as the teams found themselves tied five times within the first 10 points of the frame. Colonel Crawford would eventually gain momentum to tie the match up at one set apiece, defeating the Golden Knights; 25-17.

Northmor would bounce back however in the third set, taking the lead at 2-1 and eventually forcing a Crawford timeout after they went up 4-1. The Lady Eagles would attempt to claw their way back into the set but Northmor had other plans as they maintained the lead throughout and eventually took the set to go up 2-1; 25-17.

Down to potentially their final set of the night, Colonel Crawford took a 2-0 to begin the fourth before the Lady Knights tied it up at three apiece before taking their first lead at 4-3. The two squads continued their back and forth battle from earlier in the match with the Eagles taking back the advantage at 10-9. That lead would be short-lived however as Northmor went ahead 11-10. The home team would manage to tie the game up two additional times in the fourth set but would be unable to capitalize as Northmor marched to the set and match victory; 25-21.

With the victory, the Lady Golden Knights improved to 6-2 overall on the season and currently sit at 3-1 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. Colonel Crawford falls to 3-6 on the season, including a 2-4 mark within the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

Serving played a big role in Northmor’s success on Monday night as Julianne Kincaid and Lexi Wenger both finished with spotless efforts. Kincaide went 17/17 at the line which included three aces while Wenger added a 16/16 performance. Leslie Brubaker served up an ace on a 16/17 service stat.

In typical fashion, defense played a crucial part in the match for the Lady Knights as Abby Donner led the team in digs with 13. Macy Miracle and Kincaid both added a dozen digs with Brubaker tallying 11. Brubaker also added five blocks at the net while Megan Adkins and Macy Miracle finished with two blocks apiece.

Miracle would also serve as the primary ball handler for Northmor, picking up 30 assists in the win. Brubaker finished the contest with a dozen kills, Kincaid threw down nine with Adkins and Reagan Swihart adding four kills apiece for the Knights.

Northmor continues KMAC play on Tuesday with a trip to Danville to clash with the hosting Lady Blue Devils. On Thursday, September 12, the Knights return to their home gym for a meeting with Fredericktown before hitting the road again on Saturday to do battle with the Pleasant Lady Spartans.

The Lady Eagles were also back at it on Tuesday as they headed to Morral for an N-10 meeting with the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. On Saturday, September 14, Crawford will take to the road for a meeting with the Cardington Lady Pirates.

