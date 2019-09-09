Big second quarter leads to Crestline loss

LANCASTER — In a rare, Saturday contest, the football team from Crestline headed down to Lancaster to face-off against the Fisher Catholic Irish in week two action.

After the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs saw themselves within striking distance of their hosts as they trailed just 14-6. However, Fisher Catholic would erupt for 34 points in the second to put the contest at 48-6 entering the half.

Crestline’s defense posted their lone touchdown of the first half as Jaden Stewart picked-off an Irish pass and ran it in for the score on the “pick-six”. The extra-point attempt was no good and, at that time, the ‘Dogs trailed; 7-6. The Irish would then ramble a score in from 63-yards out and with the PAT, stretched their lead to 14-6.

In the second quarter of play, Fisher Catholic stormed the field as their offense earned three rushing touchdowns from three yards out, 43-yards out and 31-yards out, while also adding a 77-yard passing strike. Defensively, the Irish earned a “pick-six” of their own and sent the game into halftime with the “running-clock rule” to follow in the second half.

The home team would score on another long run in the third quarter, this time from 68 yards to stretch their lead to 49 points at 55-6. In the fourth, Brandon Hiles notched the only offensive touchdown for Crestline, scoring on a four-yard run. Enyce Sewell tacked on the two-point conversion to take the game to its’ eventual final score of 55-14.

Fisher Catholic racked up 380 yards of total offense (119 passing, 261 rushing) to just 145 yards (12 passing, 133 rushing) by Crestline. Also on the day, the Bulldogs committed four turnovers, two fumbles lost and two interceptions, to just two by the Irish (fumble lost, interception). The ‘Dogs were flagged only two times in the game, resulting in five penalty yards while Fisher Catholic earned 10 penalties for 82 yards. Crestline finished the day at 0/6 on third-down conversions and 0/1 on fourth-down.

Statistics for the ‘Dogs on Saturday were: Kaden Ronk- 4/9 passing, 12 yards, INT, 3 carries, 28 yards; Austin Silverwood- 1 catch, 9 yards; Calvin Reed- 2 catches, 3 yards; Conner Lusk- 1 catch, 0 yards; Calvin Reed- 3 carries, 45 yards; Sewell- 13 carries, 37 yards; AJ Watkins- 2 carries, 21 yards; Hiles- 1 carry, 4 yards, TD; Stewart- 1 carry, 1 yard.

Up next for Crestline (1-1) will be a trip to Arcadia to begin the Blanchard Valley Conference portion of their schedule on Friday, September 13.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

