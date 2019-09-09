Eagles shutout in first loss of the season

RICHWOOD — Colonel Crawford’s football squad loaded up the buses for a long trip to Richwood to face the hosting North Union Wildcats in week two high school football action.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it would not be a fruitful journey as the Wildcats posted all 34 of their points in the first half and held Crawford to under 100 yards of total offense in a 34-0 shutout.

Crawford is now 1-1 on the season and will look to remain above .500 when they host the Cardington Pirates in week three play.

North Union racked up 21 of their 34 points in the opening quarter. Trevor Moran scored two of those touchdowns on the ground from two and five-yards out while Wildcats’ quarterback Preston Crabtree connected with Trevyn Feasel for a 66-yard bomb through the air.

The story was much the same in the second as Ethan Young ran a score in from 15 yards, followed by a four-yard rushing touchdown by Feasel to bring the game the game to its’ eventual final score.

Colonel Crawford had a rough time moving the ball against the Wildcats defense, tallying just 81 total rushing yards and only three yards through the air. For the duration of the contest, the Eagles managed just five first downs to the Wildcats’ 22. North Union finished the game with 420 yards of total offense; 124 passing and 296 rushing.

Both teams would commit two turnovers on the evening while North Union was heavily penalized in their win, collecting nine flags for 67 yards. Crawford was flagged three times for 20 yards in the loss.

Brock Ritzhaupt completed two of 10 passes for three yards while tossing a pair of interceptions. Ritzhaupt also carried the ball five times on the night, leading to a combined loss of three yards.

Tristan Cross led the ground game and total offense for the Eagles, picking up 84 yards on 21 carries while catching both of Ritzhaupt’s passes for three yards. Defensively, Brandon Britt recovered a North Union fumble and Carter Valentine picked-off a pass attempt by the Wildcats.

Scores around the Northern-10 Athletic Conference in week two play were: Mohawk (2-0) 26, Hopewell-Loudon 7; Seneca East (2-0) 40, Edison 20; Bucyrus (1-1) 26, Cardington 7; Upper Sandusky (1-1) 41, Mount Gilead 21; Wynford (1-1) 13, Tiffin Calvert 9; Vanlue 34, Ridgedale (1-1) 14; Dalton 41, Buckeye Central (0-2) 7 and Galion 35, Carey (0-2) 6.

Following their week three contest at home against Cardington, Colonel Crawford will begin the N-10 portion of their schedule with a trip to Upper Sandusky in week four play.

