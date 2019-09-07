Galion golfers improve to 8-0

BOYS GOLF

GALION — Galion was an easy 156-181 winner vs. Harding in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference golf action Wednesday at Sycamore Creek. The Tigers are 8-0. Spencer Keller led the way with a 35 Matthew McMullen shot 38 and Nick McMullen and Max Longwell shot 40 and 43, respectively. Bronson Dalenberg and Nathan Barre each turned in 44s.

Galion was at Oaktree Golf Club on Friday for the Ontario Golf Invite. On Tuesday, the Tigers will pick back up in MOAC play vs. Shelby at Sycamore Creek. The Tigers also are at home Thursday vs. Ontario.

Galion 156, River Valley 160

WALDO — Galion beat River Valley on Tuesday 156-160 at Kings Mill in Waldo. Keller finished with a team-low score of 36 while Dalenberg turned in a career-low score of 38 for Galion. Longwell and Nick McMullen had 41s.

Matt McMullen shot 44, while Barre had a 49.

GIRLS GOLF

CENTERBURG — Galion’s girls team came up short, 227-246, at Wyandot Golf Course vs. Highland on Wednesday.

Halle Kiss was the top golfer for the Lady Tigers, with a 56. Julia Conner and Missy VonHoupe had 62 swhile Ellexia Ratcliff wrapped Galion’s scoring with a 66 scorecard. Izzie Willacker turned in a 71 on the day and Neavia Cansler rounded out the Lady Tigers’ roster, shooting a 72.

Galion is at home Monday vs. Wynford.. On Tuesday, MOAC play continues at Shelby.

Lady Tigers fall to Highland

