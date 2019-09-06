Tigers, Knights earn convincing victories

Galion 35, Carey 6

GALION — The Galion Tigers welcomed the Carey Blue Devils of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference to Unckrich Stadium in Heise Park for their home opener on Friday evening.

Galion’s offense would continue to dazzle while the defense stayed tough and the Tigers improved to 2-0 with a 35-6 victory over their guests.

The home team received the opening kickoff to begin the action on the gridiron. In typical fashion so far this season, Galion wasted little time finding the scoreboard. The Tigers rambled off 11 plays in just 3:51 that went a total of 72 yards with the exclamation point added on a 12-yard receiving touchdown by Isaiah Alsip from quarterback Wilson Frankhouse. Dominic Pittman would remain reliable on the extra-point attempt and Galion held an early, 7-0 advantage.

Less than three minutes later, the Tigers struck again as Frankhouse connected with Kalib Griffin from 23-yards out and with the Pittman PAT, it was Galion up 14-0 with 5:24 still remaining in the opening quarter. On Galion’s third possession of the first quarter, Frankhouse was intercepted as time expired in the frame.

In their fourth possession of the game, the home squad would have to punt the ball away but would regain the ball after a Blue Devils’ fumble moments later. The Tigers’ offense would turn turnovers into fortune as Alsip capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Following the Pittman extra-point, Galion held a 21-0 lead with 5:16 remaining in the half.

However, the orange and blue would not be finished as, after another Carey turnover on downs, they regained possession on their own 11-yard line. After moving the ball quickly down the field to try and reach the scoreboard again before the conclusion of the half, head coach Matt Dick used some trickery that saw Alsip now throwing a touchdown pass from five yards out to Jackson Staton as time expired. The reliable Pittman booted his fourth PAT of the evening through and Galion entered halftime with a commanding, 28-0 advantage.

In the first half, the Blue Devils had the ball five times. Their first possession led to a punt while three of their next four would result in turnovers on downs. The remaining possession was the aforementioned fumbled, recovered by Roshod Phelps or Galion.

To begin the second half of play, Alsip intercepted a Carey pass attempt to give the Tigers a chance to potentially create a running-clock scenario. However, on their second play after the interception, a fumble by Trevor O’Brien gave the ball back to the Blue Devils. Carey would convert that turnover into six points to cut the lead to 28-6.

Galion’s second possession of the half would be a different story as Frankhouse found Hanif Donaldson open midfield and then it was off to the races as Donaldson rambled the ball in for the 71-yard touchdown. Another perfect extra-point from Pittman brought the game to its’ eventual final score of 35-6.

The Tigers will return to their home field next Friday as they welcome another N-10 opponent to Heise Park in the likes of the Upper Sandusky Rams.

Northmor 42, Worthington Christian 17

WORTHINGTON — In week two action, the Northmor Golden Knights headed south to face the Worthington Christian Warriors.

Northmor would have no issues with their hosts as they came away with the victory; 42-17. The Golden Knights are now 2-0 on the season heading into week three’s contest at Lucas.

North Union 34, Colonel Crawford 0

RICHWOOD — Colonel Crawford’s football squad loaded up the buses for a long trip to Richwood to face the hosting North Union Wildcats in week two high school football action.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it would not be a fruitful journey as the Wildcats posted all 34 of their points in the first half and held Crawford to under 100 yards of total offense in a 34-0 shutout.

Crawford is now 1-1 on the season and will look to remain above .500 when they host the Cardington Pirates in week three play.

Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer Galion senior Isaiah Alsip lays out for a three-yard touchdown run during Friday's contest with the visiting Carey Blue Devils. Alsip would run, catch and throw for a touchdown, as well as record an interception as the Tigers moved to 2-0 with the 35-6 victory.

