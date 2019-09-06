Area sports round-up for 09/03-09/05

NORTHMOR VOLLEYBALL

Cardington 3, Northmor 0

CARDINGTON — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights lost their first Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference match of the season on Thursday evening as they fell to the hosting Cardington Lady Pirates in three sets; 15-25, 14-25, 23-25.

Northmor falls to 5-2 overall on the season and now sit at 3-1 in conference play.

Statistics from Thursday’s contest for the Golden Knights were: Reagan Swihart- 2 blocks, 9/9 of serving; Macy Miracle- 10/11 serving, 1 ace, 22 assists, 9 digs; Leslie Brubaker- 9 kills, 6 digs; Lexi Wenger- 9/9 serving, 2 kills; Julianne Kincaid- 9 kills; Megan Adkins- 2 kills and Abby Donner- 8 digs.

Northmor will suit up for four contests next calender week, beginning with a trip to North Robinson on Monday to meet with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. On Tuesday, the Knights will be at Danville before returning home for a contest against Fredericktown on Thursday. The annual meeting with the Pleasant Lady Spartans awaits the Lady Golden Knights on Saturday, September 14 in Marion.

Northmor 3, East Knox 0

GALION — Back on Tuesday, September 3, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team welcomed KMAC foes, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs, to their home gym.

It would take Northmor just three sets to claim the victory and improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the KMAC; 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.

Brubaker continued to light up the stat sheet for head coach Kara Wright, leading the team in blocks (4) and kills (11) while also picking up eight digs and going 18/18 at the service line with four aces.

Miracle was busy as well on Tuesday for Northmor, collecting 32 assists and 11 digs while serving up five aces with a 15/16 clip.

Other strong defensive performances came from Adkins and Donner. Adkins finished the contest with three blocks while Donner posted 17 digs in the victory.

Kincaid recorded double-digit kills with 10 while teammates Wenger and Swihart added five and four kills, respectively.

COLONEL CRAWFORD VOLLEYBALL

Colonel Crawford 3, Bucyrus 0

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s volleyball team headed to Bucyrus on Thursday evening for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference meeting with the hosting Lady Redmen.

The Lady Eagles were able to snap a five-match losing streak as they defeated their hosts in straight sets. Crawford now sits at 3-5 overall and 2-4 in N-10 contests.

Colonel Crawford will play hosts to the Northmor Lady Golden Knights in non-conference play on Monday before heading to Morral for a league match against the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. On Saturday, September 14, the Eagles will be on the road against the Cardington Lady Pirates.

Seneca East 3, Colonel Crawford 1

NORTH ROBINSON — After beginning the season at 2-0, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles volleyball squad would drop their fifth consecutive match on Tuesday as they fell to N-10 rivals, the Seneca East Lady Tigers; 3-1.

With the loss, Crawford now sits at 2-5 overall, including a mark of 1-4 in league play.

CRESTLINE VOLLEYBALL

Crestline 3, Mansfield Christian 1

MANSFIELD — In their only match of the calender week, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs loaded up the bus and headed to the home of Mid-Buckeye Conference foes, the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

Despite dropping the first set by a score of 20-25, the Lady ‘Dogs would rally for the 3-1 victory; 20-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14. With the win, Crestline improved to 3-5 overall on the season and now sit at 1-0 in conference matchups.

Statistics for the Bulldogs in the victory were: Ivy Stewart- 18/21 serving for 14 points and 6 aces, 11 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs; Kennedy Moore- 3/5 serving for 1 point, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs; Lauryn Tadda- 15/15 serving for 9 points and 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Delong- 10/14 serving for 8 points and 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 11 digs; Emma Kirby- 19/19 serving for 18 points and five aces, 1 dig; Dalani Kiser- 1 kill, 2 digs; Shelby Hoskins- 9 digs and Brynn Cheney- 9/13 serving for 9 points and 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks and 10 digs.

Crestline will be at home all next week, starting with a non-conference meeting against the Elgin Lady Comets on Monday, September 9. A pair of conference foes will be in town on Tuesday and Thursday as the Lady ‘Dogs host Lucas and Loudonville, respectively.

COLONEL CRAWFORD GOLF

Girls Golf

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles golf team suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday afternoon as they fell to the hosting Wynford Lady Royals at the Golf Club of Bucyrus; 202-212.

Crawford now sits at 5-1 on the season.

On Monday, the Eagles will be n the road against Mohawk before traveling to Upper Sandusky on Tuesday. The Seneca East Lady Tigers will be at Valley View on Thursday to clash with Colonel Crawford.

Boys Golf

BUCYRUS — Back on Tuesday, September 3, the boys golf squad from Colonel Crawford traveled to the New Winchester Golf Course to meet up with the hosting Ridgedale Rockets.

The Eagles would remain winless on the season at 0-7 following a 182-215 loss to their hosts.

Crawford was set to host Plymouth on Thursday afternoon, but no result was made available as of deadline. Next Tuesday, the Eagles will welcome N-10 foes, the Buckeye Central Bucks, to Valley View for their first official meeting of the 2019 season.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Crestline-Bulldog.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048