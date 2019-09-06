Rough week for Galion soccer teams

GIRLS SOCCER

Open Door Christian 7, Galion 1

ELYRIA — On Thursday, the Lady Tigers hit the road to Elyria to face the Open Door Christian Lady Patriots.

Like the boys team before them, the Galion girls squad would find themselves on the wrong end of the final score, falling to the hosting Patriots; 7-1. With the loss, the Lady Tigers drop to 2-4 overall on the season and currently sit at 0-2 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Galion is set to return to their home pitch on Monday, September 9 as they face the visiting Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers. On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers will take to the road yet again, this time heading to Bellville for a clash with the Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Harding 1, Galion 0

GALION — In their first contest since defeating Westland back on August 29, the Galion Lady Tigers returned to their home field for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference battle with the Harding Prexies.

Defense would appear to be a bit relaxed in the first half of play for both teams as Galion was able to manage 15 shots on goal while Harding had 13 attempts at the net. However, the game would enter the half with the score knotted up at 0-0 thanks to solid work in the goal box.

In the second half of play, defense would tighten up but, at the 68-minute mark, Harding would score the lone goal of the match thanks to a Taylor Iden rebound off of Galion goalie Dru Singer.

The Prexies would finish the contest with 20 shots on goal that led to 13 saves from Singer. Harding goalkeeper, Maddie McKinniss was stout in the box, stopping 16 shots from the Tigers, who finished with 26 shots on goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Harding 3, Galion 1

MARION — On Wednesday, September 4, the Galion Tigers boys soccer team took to the road and headed to Marion for a MOAC clash with the hosting Harding Presidents.

After starting the season at 2-0, Galion would suffer their fourth consecutive loss, falling to the Presidents by a final score of 3-1. With the defeat, the Tigers now sit at 2-4 overall, including an 0-2 mark in conference play.

Devin McCarthy scored the only goal for Galion on the afternoon as Sam Albert recorded the assist on the play.

Stephen Thompson patrolled the goal for the visiting Tigers in the first half and allowed two goals while posting three saves. Brandon Thompson took over at goalkeeper in the second half and recorded four saves and allowing Harding’s third goal.

Galion will be on the road on Monday, September 9 in non-conference play against the Mansfield Senior Tygers. MOAC play continues for the Tigers on Wednesday as they welcome the Clear Fork Colts to town.

Open Door Christian 3, Galion 2

ELYRIA — The boys team was on the road on Tuesday when they traveled to Elyria for a meeting with Open Door Christian.

In a close contest, Galion was defeated by a final tally of 3-2.

North Olmsted 11, Galion 0

COLUMBUS — Over the weekend, the Galion Tigers traveled south to MAPFRE Stadium, home of the Columbus Crew, for a meeting with the North Olmsted Eagles.

Galion would fall in the meeting on Saturday by a lopsided, 11-0 score.

