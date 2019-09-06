Galion volleyball sweeps their way to 7-1

Galion 3, Shelby 0

SHELBY — Galion’s volleyball team headed to Shelby on Thursday evening to meet up with the Lady Whippets in a clash atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

Both squads entered the matchup undefeated in conference play but it would be the visiting Lady Tigers leaving, still unscathed, in three sets; 25-19, 25-16, 25-9. Galion now sits at 7-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the league.

As a team, the visitors racked up 37 kills on 37 assists, recorded eight total blocks, had 44 digs and served up the ball at 66/71 that equated to 44 points on 10 aces.

Statistics for Galion in their fourth consecutive win were: Samantha Comer- 19/20 serving, 13 points, 4 aces, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 3 assists; Kerrigan Myers- 4 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Keeran- 6/7 serving, 5 points, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Jaden Ivy- 12/13 serving, 8 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 2 assists; Gillian Miller- 3 kills, 4 blocks; Kayla Hardy- 16/18 serving, 12 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs, 31 assists; Brooklyn Cosey- 1 dig; Kate Schieber- 3/3 serving, 5 digs, 1 assist and Nicole Thomas- 10/10 serving, 6 points, 1 ace, 8 digs.

Up next for the Tigers will be a trip to Ontario to face the Lady Warriors in MOAC play on Tuesday, September 10. Following a few days off from competition, Galion will head back to Shelby on Saturday, September 14 to participate in the Lady Whippets’ Invitational tourney.

Galion 3, Willard 0

WILLARD — In their second game in as many days, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad was back in action on Wednesday evening, this time on the road for a non-conference clash with the hosting Willard Lady Crimson Flashes.

The Lady Tigers would improve to 6-1 on the season, defeating their hosts in three sets; 25-15, 25-21, 25-16.

Serving would play a big factor in Galion’s win on Wednesday as they went 70/73 at the line as a team that included 44 points on seven aces.

Comer, Thomas, Ivy and Hardy would all finish spotless on their serve attempts for the Tigers in Willard. Comer served up a 14/14 clip that led to nine points while Thomas shined with a 13/13 performance, netting eight points on three aces. Ivy finished at 7/7 for two points and an ace with Hardy recording a 15/15 mark, good for nine points on a pair of aces. Hardy would also finish with 33 of the 35 Galion assists on the evening while Comer posted the other two assists.

Schieber wrapped her night at the service line at 15/16 while racking up 12 points and an ace. Keeran rounded out the service attack for Galion, going 6/8 for four points. Keeran would also lead the way in kills, racking up a dozen in the victory.

In typical fashion, the Lady Tigers had a well-rounded attack at the net. In addition to Keeran’s 12 kills, Ivy earned eight and Comer seven while Miller finished with five kills and Myers with three.

Defensive statistics on the night for Galion were: Comer- 1 block, 15 digs; Myers- 3 blocks, 1 dig; Keeran- 3 blocks, 2 digs; Miller- 4 blocks, 1 dig; Cosey- 1 block; Ivy- 6 digs; Hardy- 13 digs; Schieber- 4 digs and Thomas- 28 digs.

Galion 3, Clear Fork 0

GALION — Back on Tuesday, September 3, Galion kicked off their busy week of volleyball action on their home floor against the visiting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

The Lady Tigers would have no issues with their guests as they cruised to a straight-set victory; 25-3, 25-22, 25-4. With the victory, Galion moved to 4-0 in MOAC play.

In that first set, the Tigers would start fast, eventually going up 8-1 before Clear Fork called a timeout. Following the breather, Galion would continue to roll, stretching their lead to 20-3 before another Lady Colts’ timeout. The home team would post the final five points of the set to go up 1-0. All three of Clear Fork’s points in the first set came from errors on the Galion end of their offense.

The visitors appeared to regain composure in the second set and eventually took their first lead of the match at 3-2. From that point, the two teams would see themselves play to 10 tie-scores that included five lead changes. The last lead change came when Galion went ahead 18-17 on a Keeran ace. From their, the Lady Tigers would not look back en route to the 25-22 set victory.

Down to potentially their final set, the Colts came into the third set looking depleted. Galion marched out to a 6-0 lead before a Clear Fork timeout. From there, the home team stretched their lead to 9-0 before the Colts found the scoreboard. That would prove to be the closest the visitors would get in the set as Galion outscored Clear Fork from that point; 16-2 en route to the game, set, match victory.

Serving stats for Galion on Tuesday were: Team- 68/72, 53 points, 12 aces; Comer- 17/17, 12 points, 1 ace; Keeran- 4/5, 3 points, 2 aces; Ivy- 9/9, 7 points, 2 aces; Hardy- 6/7, 4 points; Schieber- 20/21, 18 points, 3 aces and Thomas- 12/13, 9 points, 4 aces.

Offensive figures for the Lady Tigers in Tuesday’s victory were: Team- 44 kills, 41 assists; Keeran- 12 kills; Ivy- 8 kills, 1 assist; Comer- 7 kills, 1 assist; Myers- 7 kills; Miller- 6 kills; Ady Monk- 2 kills; Hardy- 1 kill, 38 assists; Cosey- 1 kill and Ella Payne- 1 assist.

Defensively, Galion recording eight total blocks and 36 digs in the lopsided victory. Miller led the team with four blocks and Thomas collected 10 digs in the win against their conference foes.

Myers and Keeran earned two blocks apiece while Comer, Ivy, Cosey and Hardy all collected a block apiece.

Now sit alone atop MOAC standings

