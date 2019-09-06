Lady Tigers serve up a 3-0 record through the week

Galion 3, River Valley 2

CALEDONIA — The Galion girls tennis traveled to Caledonia on Thursday afternoon for a meeting with hosting River Valley.

In a hard fought battle, the Lady Tigers claimed their third win of the week, defeating their hosts by a final of 3-2. With the victory, Galion improves to 5-4 overall on the season and now sit at 3-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Katherine Talbott won at first singles in three sets; 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. At second singles, Elli Chandler won a close match 6-2, 7-5. Picking up Galion’s third and decisive point came from Katie Baughn at third singles. Baughn needed a lengthy, two-set match by a final of 6-3, 6-6 (7-5, tiebreak).

At first doubles, Anna Court and Orchid Parsons found themselves in a three-set battle, eventually losing in a heartbreaker; 6-2, 2-6, 6-6 (15-13, tiebreak). Over in second doubles, Lydia McCabe and Emma Maguire were defeated in straight sets; 2-6, 0-6.

The Lady Tigers are set to participate in the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday, September 7 with play beginning at approximately 10 a.m. Galion returns to conference play on Tuesday as they host the Harding Prexies before continuing their week at home on Thursday against the visiting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Galion 3, Upper Sandusky 2

GALION — In their second match of the week, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team welcomed non-conference foes, the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams to Heise Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Following their victory on Tuesday, Galion picked up another win, defeating the Lady Rams; 3-2 to improve to an even .500 at 4-4 overall on the season.

All three of the Tigers’ points came in singles play on the day, starting with a 6-0, 6-0 victory by first singles representative Talbott. Baughn also cruised in second singles action, winning; 6-0, 6-1. Rounding out the scoring for Galion was Chandler at third singles. Chandler, like Talbott, won; 6-0, 6-0.

Court and Parsons found themselves in a marathon match at first doubles and eventually fell in three sets; 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 (tiebreak). At second doubles, the tandem of Maguire and McCabe were defeated; 0-6, 3-6.

Galion 4, Pleasant 1

MARION — Galion’s tennis team began their busy calender week on Tuesday by traveling to Marion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference matchup against the hosting Pleasant Lady Spartans.

The Lady Tigers would return home following a 4-1 victory over their hosts.

Talbott got the scoring started for Galion, winning her first singles match in straight-sets; 6-0, 6-0. Chandler, playing at second singles on Tuesday, claimed the Tigers’ second point by winning; 6-2, 6-0. Baughn secured the victory for the visitors, picking up the third point at third singles; 6-1, 6-1.

Court and Parsons prevailed at first doubles for Galion’ 6-3, 6-2 while the second doubles duo of Maguire and McCabe were defeated in a tough match; 5-7, 5-7.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad 419-468-1117 x2048