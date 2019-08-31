Colts roll past Freddies in opener 56-0

FREDERICKTOWN — Several Clear Fork players found the end zone Friday night as the Colts blasted the host Freddies in a non-conference opener 56-0.

Brennan South completed 12-of-14 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Tacoma Orr had three catches for 100 yards, Myer four for 78 and Ashton Lyon a pair for 63, both touchdowns.

Clear Fork went ahead early on a 13-yard Hughes TD run. South hit Lucas Kern for 6 and Lyon for 5 to push the Colts lead to 21-0 after a quarter.

Additional scores by South to Myer from five, a six-yard scamper by Collin Crider and a one-yard toss to Gabe Blauser pushed the lead to 42-0.

A 55-yard pass to Lyon made it 49-0 at halftime. A 12-yard run by Hollar accounted for the only second-half score.

Staley paced the ground attack with 54 yards on five carries and Hollar added 36 on four.

Lyon had seven tackles and D. Blauser five and two sacks. Brady Au also recorded five stops. Blake Miller and Shoemaker added sacks.

Fredericktown managed just 25 yards of offense and two first downs.

The Colts host Granville Friday night at the Colt Corral in the first regular season game on the new turf.