Calender week wraps for Galion Tigers golf, tennis

Boys Golf

MARION — On Wednesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers boys golf team headed to the Marion Country Club for a meeting with a pair of Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes in the likes of the Pleasant Spartans and the Harding Presidents.

In a “very important match” according to Galion head coach Bryce Lehman, the Tigers were able to remain undefeated as they trumped Harding by a score of 163-189 while also handing Pleasant their first defeat of their season; 163-174. With the victory, the Tigers improve to 5-0 in 2019.

Matthew McMullen shined on Wednesday, shooting a team-low score of 37 en route to medalist honors. Max Longwell turned in a 41, Nick McMullen a 42 and Spencer Keller fired a 43 to round out the kept scores for the unblemished Galion squad. Bronson Dalenberg and Nathan Barre were also in action in Marion on the day and shot scores of 45 and 48, respectively.

“We were 3-0 and Pleasant was 5-0 and, as has been the case the past 2 seasons, we have a huge target on our backs,” sends Lehman in an email. “The pressure, I believe, was more so on Pleasant because some of the minor things I’ve been hearing is that Pleasant was ready to end our streak. Pleasant is a good team, but I’m very proud of my guys for going out and ignoring any ‘hype’ and just playing another match. My guys have prepared themselves, for the most part, the entire off-season for situations like these and I love how they just go play and take care of business.”

Thursday saw the Pleasant Spartans in town to do battle again with Galion. In a rematch of Wednesday’s action, things would be even closer for the hosting Tigers but they would improve to 6-0, defeating their visitors; 171-173.

Next Tuesday, September 3, Galion hits the road to face River Valley before welcoming Harding to town on Wednesday. On Friday, September 6, the Tigers will be at Oaktree Golf Club in Mansfield for the Ontario Golf Invite.

Girls Golf

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers golf team was also in action on Wednesday afternoon as they took to Sycamore Creek for a meeting against both the Shelby Lady Whippets and the Clear Fork Lady Colts. The Ontario Lady Warriors and the Harding Prexies were also in town on the day.

Galion fell to the tough, Lady Whippets; 190-254 and were edged by the Lady Colts; 250-254.

Izzie Willacker fired a season-low 58 to lead the way for Galion on the back-nine. Julia Conner turned in a 62 while both Missy VonHoupe and Halle Kiss carded rounds of 69. Abby Crager finished the day at 76 strokes while the trio of Ruth Ebner, Neavia Cansler and Ellexia Ratcliff wrapped their respective days at 77.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Lady Tigers will meet up for the second time this season with the Highland Lady Fighting Scots, on the road at the Wyandot Golf Course in Centerburg.

Girls Tennis

LEXINGTON — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team was scheduled to head to Ontario for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meeting with the Lady Warriors.

Due to weather, the match was moved to the Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington.

Galion would find themselves on the wrong end of 4-1 score against Ontario as they fall to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

The Tigers’ lone point came at third singles as Elli Chandler marched to a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Kat Talbott dropped her match at first singles in a hard fought battle; 3-6, 4-6 while Katie Baughn, playing at second singles, was defeated 2-6, 4-6.

In doubles play, the first doubles tandem for Galion consisting of Anna Court and Orchid Parsons were defeated; 2-6, 4-6. Lydia McCabe and Emma Maguire dropped their second doubles clash with the Lady Warriors; 2-6, 3-6.

Up next for the Lady Tigers will be the field in the Madison Invitational on Saturday, August 31 with action set to begin at approximately 9 a.m. Another busy week awaits Galion as they head to Marion to face Pleasant in conference play on Tuesday, September 3. The following day, the Lady Tigers return home to host the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams in non-conference play before traveling to Caledonia to meet up with the hosting River Valley Lady Vikings. To wrap the calender week, Galion will participate in the Bucyrus Invitational next Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-7.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048