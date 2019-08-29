Galion soccer squads fall to River Valley

Boys Soccer

GALION — The Galion Tigers boys soccer team entered their home contest on Wednesday following their first ever 2-0 start to a season.

However, their opponent, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the River Valley Vikings, had other plans for their hosts.

Both teams saw their share of possessions of the ball during most of the first half of play but it would be the Vikings striking first as Garrett Passett was able to sneak a shot past Galion’s reliable goalkeeper Stephen Thompson at the 31-minute mark. Throughout the remainder of the half, the Tigers and Vikings both had chances to find the back of the net but were thwarted by the opposition’s goalies.

Following the break, the two squads came out in the second looking to put the contest away. River Valley controlled the ball for much of the 40-minute half but Galion definitely had their opportunities to get on the board thanks to multiple free kicks. None of those free kicks would find the net and when the buzzer sounded signifying the end of the game, it would be the visiting Vikings returning home with the 1-0 win.

“We just didn’t come in today with the right mentality,” starts head coach Eric Palmer after the game. “Maybe we came in with a confidence that we shouldn’t of had, a chip on our shoulders, knowing that we were a good team. We showed a better mentality overall in the second half and it led to more quality possessions.”

The loss dropped the Tigers to 2-1 early in the season and 0-1 in conference matchups. River Valley earned their first victory of the season and are now 1-4-1.

Galion finished the evening with nine total shots on goal, most of which occurred on free kick scenarios and sailed well over the net. The duo of Stephen Thompson and Carter Keinath patrolled the goal for the Tigers on Wednesday. Thompson stopped four shots in the first half, allowing the one goal while Keinath worked a flawless second half with seven saves.

As for the result behind the numerous free kicks sailing past the net and out of play, Palmer offered the following.

“I think that the guys were just a little too excited to take those kicks and have those opportunities to score and we just have to work on being calm and take in the moment.”

Up next for the orange and blue will be a trip to MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus for a meeting against North Olmstead on Saturday, August 31. On Tuesday, September 3, the Tigers will head to Elyria to face Open Door Christian before returning to MOAC play with a trip to Marion and a contest against the hosting Harding Presidents on Wednesday, September 4.

Girls Soccer

CALEDONIA — While the boys soccer team for Galion was playing River Valley on their home turf, the Lady Tigers traveled to Caledonia to also face their MOAC foes.

It was a close first half as the two squads entered the break in action tied at one goal apiece. Annabelle Gandert got River Valley on the board thanks to an assist from Kenzie Hage while Katie McDonald found the net for the visiting Lady Tigers.

The second half would prove to be an entirely different story as the Lady Vikings erupted for four goals en route to a 5-1 victory over their guests.

Hage would have a part in most of the second half action for River Valley as she scored two of the four goals to go along with another assist. The Vikings’ other two goals in the period came from Emma Hawk and Gemma Starrs.

Up next for the Galion Lady Tigers is a trip to Galloway to face the Westland Lady Cougars in non-conference play on Thursday, August 29. Galion returns to their home field for a MOAC clash with the visiting Harding Prexies on Wednesday, September 4.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

