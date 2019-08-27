Sports roundup: Northmor spikers off to a quick start

Northmor 3, Mount Gilead 0

MOUNT GILEAD — On Monday evening, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad headed to Mount Gilead to face hosting Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the Mount Gilead Lady Indians, in their only scheduled match in the calender week.

Following their first defeat of the season over the weekend to Lexington, Northmor bounced back and cruised to a straight-set victory; 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. With the win, the Knights improved to 4-1 overall on the season and now sit at a perfect, 2-0 in conference matchups.

Senior Leslie Brubaker led the attack at the net, recording a team-high 16 kills on 27/30 hitting. Julianne Kincaid posted seven kills on the evening while Reagan Swihart contributed five. Megan Adkins and Lexi Wenger got in on the action as well, adding four and three kills, respectively. Macy Miracle was the primary set-up player on the night, racking up a total of 28 assists while Adkins chipped in three.

Brubaker and Wenger were also busy at the service line as Brubaker finished the contest at a perfect 22/22 clip that included seven aces. Wenger converted 11/12 at the line and added an ace. Joining them was Miracle, who finished 15/19 on the serve while picking up five aces for the victorious Golden Knights.

Defensively for Northmor, Kincaid finished the game with a block, Miracle tallied 12 digs and Brubaker and Kincaid netted six digs apiece en route to the three-set win.

Next up for the black and gold will be a home match on Tuesday, September 3 as they welcome another KMAC opponent, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs, to town. On Thursday, the Lady Knights will make the short trip to Cardington for a clash with the hosting Lady Pirates.

Lexington 3, Northmor 1

GALION — Riding a three-game winning streak to begin the 2019 season, Northmor hosted the Lexington Lady Minutemen on Saturday, August 24.

Lady Lex would upend their hosts 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 21-25.

Offensive statistics for Northmor in the loss were: Miracle- 32 assists; Brubaker- 31/38 hitting, 14 kills; Kincaid- 39/43 hitting, 10 kills and Adkins- 14/15 hitting, 6 kills. Brubaker was 18/19 serving with 4 aces and Swihart- 13/14, 1 ace. Abby Donner had 15 digs.

Northmor 3, Centerburg 1

GALION — On Aug, 22, the Lady Knights beat Centerburg to open KMAC. Northmor won 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12.

Some defensive help last Thursday was provided by: Miracle- 16 digs; Donner- 15 digs; Brubaker- 12 digs, 2 blocks and Adkins- 2 blocks.

Brubaker and Miracle each had five aces, while Brubaker served up a perfect, 17/17 clip. Miracle had 38 assists and Brubaker 20 kills.

Northmor 2, Clear Fork 0

Northmor 2, Lucas 1

LUCAS — The regular season began for the Lady Golden Knights on the road at Lucas for a tri-match with the hosting Lady Cubs and the Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Clear Fork was up first and Northmor made short work of them, winning 2-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-16 before going three sets with the hosts. The Knights dropped their first set against Lucas; 24-26 but rallied back in sets two and three (25-16, 25-20) to earn win number two on the early season.

Crestline Lady Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — Crestline’s volleyball team began the with a 3-0 loss to Wynford 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.

Over the weekend, Crestline fell to 0-2, losing at Fredericktown 7-25, 18-25, 6-25.

So far this season, Lauryn Tadda leads the team in aces (4) and digs (23) while Ivy Stewart heads up the assist category (9) and sits behind Tadda in aces (3) and digs (11). Kennedy Moore is the top attacker for the ‘Dogs with seven kills with Hannah Delong throwing down five. Moore also leads the squad in blocks with two.

Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — Following their 2-0 start, the Eagles dropped matches to Carey and Ontario.

Crawford got its first Northern-10 Athletic Conference defeat Aug. 22, to Carey; 3-1. On Saturday, the Eagles lost 3-2 to Ontario.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-1) played Mohawk on Tuesday and are at Wynford on Thursday.

Northmor off to a 3-1 startLady Eagles, ‘Dogs hit a snag

By Chad Clinger

