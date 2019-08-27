Clear Fork sports roundup: Colts’ boys soccer team wins two of three

Boys soccer team wins 2 of 3

After a season-opening loss to Madison, the Colts bounced back to beat Willard 8-2 on Aug. 20. Clear Fork also knocked off Upper Sandusky in a non-league game Thursday, 6-3. The Colts are at Massillon Washington on Thursday.

Girls soccer team 1-2-0

Lexington traveled to Clear Fork and blanked the Lady Colts 4-0 on a rainy Monday at the Corral. The Minutemaids applied pressure throughout the first half with 13 shots on goal, but only had a 1-0 at halftime due to several outstanding saves in goal by Clear Fork’s Torri Curry. Lexington’s Lacee Bethea converted a penalty kick early in the second half to extend the Lex lead to 2-0.

The Lady Colts pulled Curry from the goal late in the game and pushed numbers forward in an attempt to create some offense and were caught by a couple Lexington counter attacks for the 4-0 final score. Lacee Bethea had 2 goals for Lexington with Lauren Alexander and Lexi Blasberg adding one goal each.

Clear Fork stands at 1-2-0 on the season while Lexington moves to 4-0-0.

The Lady Colts dropped a 3-1 decision vs. Madison to open the year. They beat Wooster 2-9.

Clear Fork opens play in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Sept. 4, when River Valley comes to Bellville.

Volleyball team starts slow

Clear Fork’s volleyball team is still looking for it’s first win of the season.

On Saturday, the Colts dropped a 3-0 non-league decision to Bloom Carrol at the Cardington Invitational to fall to 0-5 this season. Colts also dropped non-conference decisions to Lucas, Northmor and Fredericktown.

The Lady Colts are 0-1 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play following Thursday’s 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 to Shelby.

This week, Loudonville was in Bellville for a non-league match on Tuesday, at River Valley at on Thursday. The Colts are at Galion Sept. 3

Lady Colts pick up golf win

There are just five girls golf teams in the MOAC. The Lady Colts are one of them. In their only match thus far this season they outscored Galion at Deer Ridge, 194-229.

Boys golf team 0-3 early

Clear Fork’s boys golf team is off to an 0-3 start in the early going. They’ve dropped two MOAC decisions to Galion, and a 174-165 decision to River Valley.

No results were available for Clear Fork’s high school cross country teams.

Clear Fork sophomore Aaron Brown takes a shot in the Colts’ 8-2 win over Willard last week at the Corral. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Aaron-Brown-vs.-Willard.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork’s Bekah Conrad (left) and Brooke Robinson go up to block a Fredericktown attack last week. The Colts lost to the Freddies in non-league action. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_14-and-8.jpg Photo by Jeff Hoffer

