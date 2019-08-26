Lady Golden Knights, Upper boys win Early Bird Invite

NORTH ROBINSON — On Saturday morning, the cross country teams from Colonel Crawford hosted their annual Early Bird Invite.

Over 240 runners flocked to the home of the Eagles to participate in the event where the Northmor Lady Golden Knights and Upper Sandusky Rams claimed team championships.

Northmor finished the day with 39 team points, holding off the runner-ups from Western Reserve (68) while the Rams tallied 64 points to outlast runner-up Northmor (85).

Sarah Reinhart of Carey won the girls race in a time of 19:40.74 while Mason White of Cardington claimed the boys title with a championship time of 16:25.32.

Rounding out the scoring in the girls field on Saturday were: 3. Carey- 90; 4. Upper Sandusky- 120; 5. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 122; 6. Madison- 126; 7. Buckeye Central- 175; 8. CLEAR FORK- 180 and 9. Bucyrus- 277.

For the champion Lady Golden Knights, they would see their representatives claim spots six through nine in the field of 98 girls.

Lauren Johnson (21:13.37) and Riley Johnson (21:18.87) finished sixth and seventh, respectively for Northmor while Julia Kanagy (21:22.26) and Julianna DiTullio (21:23.21) rounded out the top-10 placers at eighth and ninth, respectively.

Olivia Goodson and Sabrina Kelley would also run their way to top-20 finishes for the black and gold as Goodson earned 19th win a time of 22:14.36 with Kelley taking 20th in 22:23.56.

Also in action for the champs were: 30. Emilee Jordan- 23:27.79; 41. Felicia Galleher- 24:20.18; 43. Sydney Kelley- 24:29.21; 58. Carolyn McGaulley- 25:46.20; 64. Maddison Yaussy- 26:12.02; 65. Kahlene Brinkman- 26:12.41 and 79. Bailey Snyder- 28:30.98.

Alison Manko claimed the only top-20 finish for the hosting Lady Eagles on the day, finishing in 16th overall with a time of 22:04.07.

Other Crawford girls and their placements at the home meet were: 26. Ally Hocker- 22:48.24; 31. Katie Hopkins- 23:34.13; 34. Caydence Agee- 23:57.36; 38. Maria Smith- 24:04.08; 48. Theresa Dzugan- 25:03.60; 51. Sheba Sulser- 25:07.41; 59. Olivia Chase- 25:48.03; 66. Mallory Plesac- 26:43.73; 74. Abby Hocker- 27:51.98; 83. Morgan Sherk- 29:20.37 and 89. Alivia Payne- 30:20.10.

The Clear Fork Lady Colts would also earn just one, top-20 finish as Isabellah Molina clocked in with a time of 22:04.88, good for 17th in the girls field at Crawford.

Also running for the Colts were: 28. Claire Blubaugh- 23:00.60; 47. Jocie Dornbirer- 25:02.98; 63. Allison Ross- 26:09.93 and 86. Kailyn Moody- 29:45.27.

Rounding out the scoring over on the boys side were: 3. Cardington- 95; 4. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 116; 5. Pleasant- 120; 6. Madison- 160; 7. Western Reserve- 215; 8. Elgin- 239; 9. Buckeye Central- 261; 10. Riverdale- 273; 11. Carey- 275; 12. Plymouth- 278; 13. CLEAR FORK- 295 and 14. Bucyrus- 311. In total, 143 boys crossed the finish line on Saturday.

Northmor’s runner-up squad would have three boys finish in the top-11 in the field with the highest placement going to Gavvin Keen. Keen ran his race in 17.50.22, good for seventh place. Austin Amens took home ninth in a time of 18:06.17 while Kooper Keen ran to 11th in the field with a finishing time of 18:21.65.

Other Golden Knights in the boys field were: 30. Lucas Weaver- 19:19.89; 32. TJ Diehl- 19:24.44; 60. Connor Radojcsics- 20:25.57; 79. Jedd Adams- 21:22.99; 80. Dylan Amens- 21:23.89; 85. PJ Lower- 21:43.02; 101. Jayden McClain- 22:35.08; 105. Kolten Hart- 22:48.26 and 119. Nyk Cook- 23:41.77.

The fourth-place hosting Eagles would see two runners snag spots within the top-20 with two additional runners claiming top-25 spots on the day.

Alex Lawson (18:39.96) and Jacob Hoffman (18:54.94) finished 18th and 20th, respectively for Crawford while Alex Mutchler (18:57.51) and Luke Lawson (19:05.67) rounded out the top placers for the Eagles at 21st and 25th, respectively.

Mason McKibben finished 34th overall in a time of 19:29.72 while Carson James took 36th in 19:35.00.

Clear Fork’s boys team saw Kaden Wilson claim the only top-50 spot on the day, running to a 44th place finish in 19:46.83.

Also running for the Colts Saturday morning were: 51. Logan Myerholtz- 19:59.49; 72. Liam Motter- 20:01.05; 83. Nathan Wright- 21:38.80; 87. Alex Pore- 21:50.83; 97. Ben Wallis- 22:27.16; 107. Cooper Conkling- 22:55.67; 115. Jared Mack- 23:28.28; 131. Caiden Moody- 25:33.28; 137. Ben Blubaugh- 27:12.71 and 138. Zach Hotz- 27:19.74.

Crestline’s lone high school cross country runner, Danny Kiser, finished his race on Saturday with a time of 19:46.47 to earn 43rd in the 143-runner field.

