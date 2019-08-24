Lady Tigers get first golf victory: GHS boys squad knocks off Shelby, Buckeye Valley

GALION — On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Galion’s girls golf team bested Crestview 251-269 at Sycamore Creek. It was the team’s first win of the season. And because Galion has not had a girls golf team the past two years, it was their first win since 2015.

Freshman Julia Conner took medalist honors with the teams’ lowest score of the season, carding a nine-hole 58. Freshman Izzie Willacker followed with a 60 and sophomore Halle Kiss at 63 to give the Lady Tigers the top-three places in the match. Freshman Ellexia Ratcliff shot a 74 to round-out the scoring for the home team.

Also in action on Wednesday were: Abby Crager- 76; Ruth Ebner- 77; Neavia Cansler- 78 and Missy VonHoupe- 78.

The Tiger ladies will be off until Wednesday, Aug. 28 when they play host to a trio of Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes: Shelby, Ontario and Clear Fork Lady Colts at 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Galion 151, Shelby 188

SHELBY — Galion’s boys golf team picked up a 151-188 win over MOAC foe Shelby on Wednesday at Shelby Country Club

Matthew McMullen dominated the field in Shelby, carding a 1-under par 35 on the front-nine of the course. Right behind him was Spencer Keller with a 37, followed by Nick McMullen with a 38. Nathan Barre continued to shoot well and rounded-out the kept scores for the visitors, carding a 41.

Max Longwell and Bronson Dalenberg were also on the course for Galion and shot scores of 43 and 50, respectively.

On Thursday afternoon, the Tigers played host to a former conference foe, the Buckeye Valley Barons.

In their closest match of the season, Galion emerged with a 166-174 victory to remain undefeated on the 2019 season.

Next up for the Tigers will be a trip to the Marion Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 28 where they will find themselves in a tri-match with the MOAC’s Pleasant Spartans and Harding Presidents.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

