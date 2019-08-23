Small roster, long season ahead for Bulldogs golfers

CRESTLINE — In 2018, the Crestline Bulldogs golf program had just four golfers; Jonny Tesso, Spencer Harley, Geoffrey Tadda and Devon Reed. This season, eighth-year head coach Steve Garberich also has just four golfers this season, three of which were on the squad a season ago that finished with just one win.

Back for Garberich is Tesso, now a senior, and looking to earn his fourth varsity letter on the course. Joining him will be fellow senior Spencer Harley, who is eyeing letter number three in ‘19. Geoffrey Tadds will also be back out on the links for the Bulldogs following a freshman season that earned him his first varsity letter for Crestline. Reed is the only member from last season’s team that has departed and will be replaced in that crucial, fourth spot by Caden Parsons, a junior. Parsons played for the Buckeye Central Bucks for his freshman season but sat out last year.

“We only have four golfers, so we have to take those four scores each match,” states the head coach in an email. “If one guy has a bad night, it’s hard to be competitive, so we need all four to play well if we are to have a chance to win.”

Looking forward to the fall season, Garberich keeps expectations and goals short.

“We hope to keep improving as the season goes on and hope to make a run at the Mid-Buckeye Conference title.”

The season began for the Bulldogs back on Tuesday, August 6 with a trip to the Buckeye Central Invite. Following three consecutive duals against Ridgedale (L, 188-211), Loudonville and Galion’s junior varsity team, Crestline took part in the first round of the MBC tournament. On Wednesday, August 21, the ‘Dogs were again on the road against the hosting Wynford Royals before returning to their home course for a meeting with the Cardington Pirates on Thursday, August 22.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

