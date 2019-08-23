‘Dogs XC numbers dwindle, but optimism remains high

CRESTLINE — For the first time in a long time, the Crestline Bulldogs cross country teams will take to courses throughout the area under a different leader than that of the legendary Bill Christman.

Enter Kelsea Noblet, in her first year coaching ever, who is a Crestline alum.

“I actually ran for Crestline and now I get the incredible opportunity to coach and teach in the school district I graduated from!” states the rookie coach emphatically.

With numbers down lately over the years, the program takes its’ biggest hit this fall as Mid-Buckeye Conference honorable mention runner Danny Kiser, now a sophomore, is the only official runner listed on the high school team.

In a tough place for a new coach to take over, Noblet appears optimistic.

“We are beginning to build numbers…cross country numbers have been down and we have lost Caitlin Harley due to graduation. Danny Kiser is the only high schooler and runner that has showed up but Ben Sharp, who ran last season, has continued to express interest so we may have two high school runners once school starts.”

With no newcomers to mention, Noblet, also the middle school coach, speaks highly of the even younger talent.

“We have a full girls team in middle school. They may be young, but if they stick to it they will be great athletes once they hit high school. Our middle school boys are small but they show great potential

Members of the girls team for Noblet at the middle school level are: Nevaeh Chucci, Phoenix Bays, Lexya Lavene, Ashlyn Calnek, Danielle Clark and Veronica Green. Members of the boys team are: Aidin Orwig, Parker Bowman, Brock Rowe and Aaron Callicoat.

With all of that said, Noblet looks for the young Kiser to have a stellar standalone season.

”I have high expectations for Danny. He has been training all summer and putting in hard workouts to prepare for the season. I expect him to be in the lead in his races.”

Sites set on the near and distance future, Noblet will surely have a long road ahead of her.

“We are small, but I expect to keep building numbers each year to have full teams in both high school and middle school for both boys and girls in a few years. I teach in the middle school so I think that helps. The kids are enthusiastic about running, so I think that will become contagious. Watch out for Crestline here in a few years!” finishes the first year coach.

By Chad Clinger

