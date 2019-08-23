New season, coach; same goals for Crestline VB team

CRESTLINE — Denise Jeffrey is the new volleyball coach at Crestline this season. She will be joined by April Phillips. Jeffrey is taking on her first head coaching role following a season with the junior varsity squad.

Jeffrey takes over for Megan Eshelman, who exited after finishing 10-15 overall in 2018, her third season at the ranks, which included an even .500 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference at 5-5.

In 2018, Crestline began their season with a 3-0 loss at the hands of the Wynford Lady Royals, only to meet up with them in the Division IV, sectional volleyball tournament. Once there, the Lady Bulldogs gritted out a 3-2 victory to claim their first tourney win in some years. However, their season came to an end just two days later when they fell to the Monroeville Lady Eagles in the sectional championship; 3-0.

Gone this season are Desi Naveja, Bri Briggs and Alandra Tesso, so Jeffrey is looking at her returning letterwinners to provide leadership.

“Key returning players are Lauryn Tadda, Kennedy Moore, Hannah Delong, Ivy Stewart and Brynn Cheney,” Jeffrey said. Lauryn was the only non-graduate to win a team award, claiming the ‘Hustle Award’ in 2018.”

Tadda, Moore and Delong enter their senior seasons hoping to claim their fourth varsity letters in volleyball for Crestline. Stewart, Cheney and Emma Kirby are along for season number three for the Lady Bulldogs in 2019.

In addition to the returnees for Crestline, also keep an eye out for newcomers Dalani Kiser and Maddie Engler as they hope to have an impact on matches this season for the blue and white.

“We feel that it’s anyone’s game this year,” states Jeffrey regarding the upcoming schedule, specifically within the MBC. “We are having a really positive year here in Crestline…all teams lost key seniors so, the conference is wide open.”

Crestline began the year against the Wynford Lady Royals again in 2019 and fell in similar fashion; 3-2. On Saturday, August 31, the Bulldogs will host their second annual tournament before beginning MBC play on the road on Tuesday, September 3 against the hosting Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

