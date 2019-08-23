Lady Knights reloading in 2019

GALION — It’s no secret that athletics at Northmor High School have been trending upward the last few seasons. That includes the volleyball team, coached by Kara Wright. Entering her 11th season, Wright has some strong talent to replace this upcoming season, but has the youth and the experience to mold her squad into champions.

In 2018, Northmor finished with a 20-6 mark, including a 10-4 record in a loaded, top-half of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. Wright is 166-100 overall as coach.

Two noticeable names missing from the Knights’ roster are Anna Donner and Aly Blunk. Donner, a two-time All-Ohio member (second-team in ‘18) and Blunk, second-team Central District and KMAC, graduated, as did Lily Tate and Hanna Bentley.

Five letterwinners return, icluding senior Leslie Brubaker. Last season Brubaker was named first-team Central District and first-team KMAC. She will be called upon by Wright to provide leadership for the younger girls as Brubaker is the only senior on the varsity roster. Joining her in returning to the courts will juniors Macy Miracle, Michaela Zeger, Abby Donner and Julianne Kincaid.

Joining those returnees will be five girls hoping to snag their first varsity “N” in volleyball in 2019.

Juniors Megan Adkins, Olivia Schnuerer and Colleen Brocwell, as well as sophomores Reagan Swihart and Lexi Wenger will hope to make an impact in their first full seasons of varsity action at Northmor.

Despite a tough conference and a short bench, coach Wright remains upbeat.

“We want to continue to build on a winning tradition while working to build a solid defense and offense with many new varsity members. We have a short bench this year so staying healthy is a concern if we hope to stay competitive in our league,” states Wright in an email. “Highland will continue to stay strong but Cardington and Fredericktown have strong athletes in their programs as well.”

The Lady Knights opened their season at Lucas with a tri-contest with the hosting Lady Cubs and the Clear Fork Lady Colts. Northmor defeated Clear Fork 2-0 while needing three sets to down the hosts; 2-1. KMAC play for the Knights began on Thursday, August 22, at home, against the visiting Centerburg Lady Trojans.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

