Lady Tigers split MOAC tennis matches

SHELBY — The Lady Tigers hit the road to Shelby on Thursday afternoon to take on Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the Shelby Lady Whippets.

In a a hard fought match, Galion would find themselves on the wrong end of 3-2 score to fall to 1-3 overall on the season, including 1-2 in conference play.

Kat Talbott and Elli Chandler earned Galion’s two points on the day in the loss.

Talbott won in two sets at first singles; 6-3, 6-2 while Chandler took down her opponent at third singles; 6-4, 7-5.

Katie Baughn lost a tough match at second singles; 1-6, 4-6. First doubles tandem of Anna Court and Orchid Parsons lost in two sets; 3-6, 4-6 while th second doubles pairing of Lydia McCabe and Emma Maguire dropped their contest; 1-6, 2-6. The Tigers finished up their busy week by hosting the Bucyrus Lady Redmen on Friday afternoon. MOAC play will pick back up for Galion on Tuesday, August 27 when they head to Ontario to face the hosting Lady Warriors.

Galion 4, Clear Fork 1

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team returned to their home courts in Heise Park for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference meeting with the visiting Clear Fork Lady Colts.

Following beginning the season at 0-2, Galion earned their first victory of the young season on Tuesday, defeating Clear Fork by a final tally of 4-1.

Talbott cruised to the Tigers’ first point in first singles play, winning in straight sets; 6-0, 6-1. Chandler picked up another straight-set victory for Galion at second singles, winning; 6-1, 6-0. To seal the victory, third singles representative Baughn played her way to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Court and Parsons picked up the Lady Tigers’ fourth point, winning in first doubles play; 6-4, 6-4. The only loss for the hosts on the day came in second doubles play as Maguire and McCabe were defeated in a tough match; 4-6, 4-6.

